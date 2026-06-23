Yellow Card can now offer regulated virtual asset and related services from Switzerland

Yellow Card, a leading global Stablecoin infrastructure and payments provider, has secured regulatory AML affiliation in Switzerland as a supervised financial intermediary, establishing a base for Swiss and other banking partners and institutional and corporate clients seeking to move capital into high-growth emerging economies efficiently and compliantly through the use of Stablecoins.

Through Yellow Card’s Swiss wholly-owned subsidiary, institutional and corporate clients can now engage Yellow Card to access the group's Stablecoin infrastructure across its operating markets, supported by a single, supervised point of contact and the group's established compliance and technology capabilities.

Chris Maurice, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Card, said: "Stablecoins have become critical infrastructure for global institutions, and compliant access to the rails and payments is a requirement for companies looking to utilize this technology. Our Swiss subsidiary gives them a regulated, supervised counterparty for accessing our global Stablecoin infrastructure in Switzerland and across the U.S., Africa, LATAM, and other emerging markets, built on the network we already operate at scale.”

Switzerland is the latest addition to Yellow Card's growing regulatory portfolio. Yellow Card’s extensive market coverage is underpinned by a wide range of strategic partnerships, licenses, registrations, and other regulatory authorizations, including the first VASP license ever issued on the African continent. The group continues to pursue further licenses, registrations, and authorizations as it expands on its global regulatory footprint.

Craig Stoehr, General Counsel of Yellow Card, added: "For our banking partners and international clients, the compliance framework is not a formality, but rather a foundation. Switzerland holds financial intermediaries to one of the highest regulatory standards in the world, and our Swiss subsidiary was built to meet these standards. Combined with the licensed infrastructure already in place across our global network, this standard provides our partners a rare combination of regulatory confidence and real operational reach."

Yellow Card’s Swiss subsidiary will be led by Ms. Olpha Bribech, a French lawyer as well as a member of Yellow Card’s senior management team. Yellow Card is establishing a permanent local presence in Lugano in the Canton of Ticino. Lugano has become a recognized hub for blockchain and digital assets and is home to an active community of developers, businesses, and institutions working across the sector. Yellow Card looks forward to expanding its presence in Lugano and to contributing to the city's blockchain and digital asset community over time.

About Yellow Card:

Yellow Card is the largest licensed Stablecoin-based infrastructure provider and payments provider operating across over 50 emerging markets.

From Stablecoin payment infrastructure to fiat settlement rails,wallet services, and custom local Stablecoin issuance, Yellow Card provides the complete infrastructure businesses need to manage Stablecoins, payments, and operations across emerging markets.

Yellow Card has partnered with companies such as Visa, Mastercard, Western Union, Thunes, and MoneyGram. The company has raised equity financing from leading venture capital firms such as Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital, Valar Ventures, and Third Prime Ventures.

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