Substitute Manzambi inspires Switzerland to World Cup win over Bosnia

Substitute Johan Manzambi scored twice as Switzerland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in a chaotic final 20 minutes to edge towards a place in the World Cup last 32.

Manzambi met a knockdown in the penalty area with a first-time volley past Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj in the 74th minute, just two minutes and 46 seconds after he came off the bench. It was only the 20-year-old's fourth touch.

With Bosnia down to 10 men following Tarik Muharemovic's straight red card for bringing down Breel Embolo when clean through on goal, Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland's advantage with a precise curling finish into the bottom corner.

Vargas turned provider in the 90th minute when he set up Manzambi to score his second of the night from close range, before Granit Xhaka converted an injury-time penalty after Djibril Sow was tripped by Amar Memic.

Ermin Mahmic scored a late consolation for Bosnia with a spectacular volley following a corner.

"It's probably the best moment of my career so far," Manzambi said after the game. "We knew why we didn't start well and we had to be patient but we're a good team and I think we showed that."

Until Manzambi's opener, Switzerland had been frustrated by their own lacklustre finishing and a stubborn Bosnia defence.

In the early stages, Switzerland exploited space on the left wing because of Bosnia's narrow shape out of possession, but Dan Ndoye fired into the side-netting before failing to make contact with a low cross with an attempted flick.

Ndoye saw his spectacular bicycle kick effort tipped over the bar early in the second half, before he made way for Manzambi.

Bosnia began to push again and looked the stronger side, but lost momentum at the hydration break midway through the second half.

Bosnia's veteran striker Edin Dzeko made his first appearance in his second World Cup and was his side's main threat, but could not muster a goal and was replaced on 64 minutes.

Switzerland top group B with four points, while Bosnia are bottom with one point and a goal difference of minus three.

'He surprises us as well as the opponent'

At 20 years, 247 days, Manzambi is the youngest player to score a double as a substitute in a men's World Cup match.

The 20-year-old enjoyed a breakout season with Freiburg and his stock only looks set to rise.

He played a key role as in the Bundesliga side reaching the final of the Europa League, the first major continental final in the club's history, and has reportedly attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

The Geneva-born midfielder made his senior Swiss debut last June - he marked his second cap with a goal and assist in a 4-0 win against the United States - and has featured in all of their 13 internationals since.

He was the catalyst behind Switzerland's late surge in Los Angeles, and has surely made a strong claim to start against Canada.

Manzambi's career could have looked very different - he grew up idolising Manuel Neuer and wanted to be a goalkeeper.

"The Swiss national team player I admired when I was younger? Yann Sommer," he told Blick.

"I knew it would surprise you, but when I was little, I wanted to be a goalkeeper. But my father and brother didn't agree."

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin praised Manzambi and said he is full of surprises.

"Johan is just a very happy person with so many football qualities," he said. "He is a boy who learned how to play football on the streets.

"We give him so much freedom, he can create pressure, dribbling, he can work on the finishes, score goals. He was very important to us as a substitute in the past and we are so happy to have him on our team. He was so important for today's match.

"He put a lot of pressure on the opponent. He is a player who can surprise us. He surprises us as well as the opponent. He can come through the centre or the sides."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.