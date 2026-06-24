World Cup: Switzerland beat Canada but both through to last 32

Audio By Carbonatix
Switzerland sealed their place in the last 32 of the World Cup by defeating co-hosts Canada to finish top of Group B.
Goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi in the opening 12 minutes of the second half were enough to secure top spot in Vancouver.
The victory also ensured Switzerland are only the third nation - alongside Argentina and France - to reach the knockout stages in each of the last four World Cups.
As a result, they will face one of the third-placed teams from Group E, F, G, H, I or J in Vancouver on 3 July.
Despite the defeat, Canada secured a place in the knockout stages for the first time in their history after finishing second in Group B, having drawn with Bosnia and Herzegovina and thrashed Qatar in their previous two matches.
But by failing to finish top of the standings, Jesse Marsch's side have surrendered their home advantage and will now not play any more of their matches in Canada.
Their next match will come at the Los Angeles Stadium in California on 28 June when they will face the runners-up of Group A.
In a first half with few chances, it was Switzerland - captained by Granit Xhaka on his 149th international appearance - who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Breel Embolo saw his effort from inside the area well saved by Maxime Crepeau.
Canada struggled to trouble their opponents and - even after hitting six past Qatar last week - could only manage three tame shots on target during a timid first-half display.
Switzerland took the lead within a minute of the restart as Manzambi picked out Vargas with a cross to the back post, which the forward finished calmly to score his second goal of the tournament.
Murat Yakin's side scored what turned out to be the winner 11 minutes later when Manzambi finished from inside the area after some impressive hold-up play from Embolo.
Canada halved the deficit 14 minutes from time when substitute Promise David finished off a delightful team move - 76 seconds after his introduction - but it wasn't enough to spark a fightback.
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