Yellow Card named finalist in Diamond category of 2026 Money Awards

Global stablecoin infrastructure provider Yellow Card has been named a finalist in the Diamond category of the 2026 Money Awards, hosted by Money20/20, in recognition of its growing role in financial technology and global payments infrastructure.

The nomination places Yellow Card alongside fintech companies including TerraPay, bKash and Wio Bank. It follows the company’s Grand Prix win in the Payments category at the inaugural Money Awards in 2025, as well as recent expansion into Latin America, Asia-Pacific and North America and the establishment of a regulated presence in Switzerland.

Yellow Card Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Maurice, said the company was now focused on scaling stablecoin infrastructure and integrating the technology into the way businesses, banks and financial institutions move money across international markets.

“We’ve moved past proving the value of stablecoins. The next chapter is about scale,” he said.

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Justin Poiroux said the recognition reflected the company’s investment in building reliable, secure and scalable technology for businesses operating across different markets.

The nomination comes after Yellow Card was named to Fortune’s inaugural Crypto Innovators list and secured $40 million in strategic funding. The 2026 Money Awards will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 18, as part of Money20/20 USA.

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