Bridget Bonnie-Agbenyor wins 40 Under 40 Social Enterprise Award

Audio By Carbonatix
Bridget Bonnie-Agbenyor, Head of Information and Public Affairs at the Ghana High Commission to the United Kingdom and Ireland, has been named winner of the Social Enterprise category at the 10th edition of the Forty Under 40 Awards Ghana.
The awards ceremony, held on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, recognised young Ghanaians who have demonstrated professional excellence, leadership and a commitment to community development.
Bonnie-Agbenyor was honoured for her social impact work as Founder of PEC Institute and Lead Coordinator of Bridget Bonnie & Friends, through which she has led initiatives focused on menstrual health, education, youth mentorship and blood donation.
PEC Institute works to improve the welfare of women, girls and underserved communities through initiatives including the establishment of pad banks, distribution of menstrual hygiene and educational supplies, and support for improved washroom facilities in schools.
Through Bridget Bonnie & Friends, she has also mobilised individuals and organisations for blood donation exercises aimed at improving access to blood for maternal healthcare and other medical emergencies.
Her recognition in the Social Enterprise category highlights her efforts to use leadership and available resources to address social challenges and support vulnerable groups.
The award adds to Ms Bonnie-Agbenyor’s public service profile and reflects her continued commitment to community development.
Her work has particularly focused on creating opportunities and support systems for women, girls and underserved communities, while encouraging individuals and organisations to contribute to social causes.
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