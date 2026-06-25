Parliament backs disability reforms to promote inclusion and equity for PWDs 

Parliament has pledged to support reforms that align with Ghana’s legal framework and international standards to combat discrimination and exclusion against Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, in a statement on the floor of Parliament, on Tuesday, called for a review of the Disability Act, (Act 715) of 2006, to remove barriers facing PWDs in employment, access to public facilities, healthcare, education, and general welfare.

He stressed that PWDs had fundamental human rights that must be protected to ensure equity, social justice, and dignity.

Contributing to the statement, Madam Ayii Laadi Ayamba, the MP for Pusiga, said PWDs had the potential to contribute to national development and should be given a level playing field to thrive.

She also raised concerns about youth suffering mental illness due to drug use, urging support for their rehabilitation.

Mr Fred Kyei Asamoah, the MP for Offinso North, underscored the need to promote the welfare of PWDs, stressing that inclusion was key to national progress.

Ghana’s National Day for Persons with Disabilities is celebrated annually on June 23.

This year’s theme, “Access to Technology and Assistive Devices for Persons with Disability,” highlights the importance of digital inclusion and the role of assistive tools in enabling full participation in education, employment, healthcare, and civic life.

The observance complements the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, marked globally on December 3, established by the United Nations to promote the rights and dignity of persons with disabilities.

Ghana’s national celebration provides a platform for lawmakers, advocates, and institutions to push for reforms that strengthen inclusion, accessibility, and equity for over 2.1 million Ghanaians living with disabilities.

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