“We may be down, but we are not out” — Boakye Agyarko vows to revive NPP as he files for National Chairman

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has declared that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will recover from its current challenges and return to political power.

Mr Agyarko arrived at the NPP headquarters in the company of prominent party figures, Henry Quartey, Gyapa Mercer, Alhassan Tampuli, Matthew Nyindam, and supporters to file his nomination to contest as National Chairman.

Speaking after receiving a call from about 50 NPP constituency chairpersons to offer himself for the party’s leadership, Mr Agyarko said he had accepted the challenge as part of efforts to revive the party.

He stressed that his decision was not motivated by privilege or the powers associated with political office, but by what he described as a responsibility to help restore the NPP.

“I respond to a call to revive our party from its current doldrums. It is not a call I respond to lightly,” Mr. Agyarko said.

He urged party members not to lose hope despite the NPP’s current difficulties, insisting that the party still had the capacity to bounce back.

“We may be down, but we are not out. NPP shall rise again,” he declared.

Mr Agyarko drew on religious teachings to encourage party supporters, saying periods of difficulty would eventually give way to better times.

“After every hardship, there is ease,” he said, expressing confidence that the NPP would overcome its present challenges and return to government.

He said his ultimate objective was to help the party regain power and support the presidential ambitions of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“I believe that this, our NPP, will see its period of ease. And that period will be when we win power, make Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the President,” he stated.

According to Mr Agyarko, an NPP government under Dr Bawumia would implement policies aimed at improving governance and creating conditions for peace and development in Ghana.

He said his team had presented themselves to the party and the wider public with the hope of earning the confidence of NPP delegates.

He concluded with a direct appeal to delegates to support his bid, saying: “NPP delegates, give me your votes, and we will finish the job that is ahead of you.”

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