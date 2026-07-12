Boakye Agyarko congratulates newly elected NPP constituency executives, calls for party rebuilding

Former Energy Minister and aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has congratulated newly elected constituency executives of the party across the country, urging them to serve with humility, integrity and commitment to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures.

In a statement following the conclusion of the NPP constituency executive elections, Mr. Agyarko said the election of the new executives reflected the confidence and trust placed in them by party members.

He encouraged them to uphold the values of the party and work diligently to advance its interests at the constituency level.

He also acknowledged the efforts of unsuccessful aspirants, describing their willingness to serve as evidence of their commitment to the growth and progress of the NPP.

Mr. Agyarko urged them to remain actively involved in the party’s activities, stressing that their contributions would be important in the party’s quest to return to power in 2028.

The former minister said his vision is to see the NPP reorganised, rebuilt and strengthened into a more disciplined and formidable political force capable of delivering victory for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and parliamentary candidates in the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Agyarko expressed his readiness to work closely with the newly elected executives and other party stakeholders towards repositioning the NPP as the preferred political party in Ghana.

He said with hard work, unity and total support for the party’s leadership, the NPP can regain the confidence of Ghanaians and form the next government.

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