National

Eastern TESCON backs Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman

Source: MyJoyOnline   
  20 August 2026 4:32pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Boakye Agyarko has secured the backing of the Eastern Regional TESCON fraternity in his bid to become the next National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The endorsement followed an engagement between Mr Agyarko and TESCON Presidents across the Eastern Region, during which the student wing leaders expressed confidence in his experience, leadership credentials, political maturity and commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the party.

The Eastern Regional TESCON fraternity said the choice of a National Chairman must be informed by “personality, experience and leadership qualities”, arguing that the party needs a leader capable of uniting its ranks, energising the grassroots and strategically positioning the NPP to reclaim power in 2028.

The endorsement adds to the support for Mr Agyarko’s bid ahead of the NPP’s National Executive elections, as the party prepares to elect new national officers.

The TESCON leaders said they believe Mr Agyarko possesses the experience, authority and political acumen required to lead the party as National Chairman and help deliver victory in the 2028 general election.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group