Eastern TESCON backs Boakye Agyarko for NPP National Chairman

Boakye Agyarko has secured the backing of the Eastern Regional TESCON fraternity in his bid to become the next National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The endorsement followed an engagement between Mr Agyarko and TESCON Presidents across the Eastern Region, during which the student wing leaders expressed confidence in his experience, leadership credentials, political maturity and commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the party.

The Eastern Regional TESCON fraternity said the choice of a National Chairman must be informed by “personality, experience and leadership qualities”, arguing that the party needs a leader capable of uniting its ranks, energising the grassroots and strategically positioning the NPP to reclaim power in 2028.

The endorsement adds to the support for Mr Agyarko’s bid ahead of the NPP’s National Executive elections, as the party prepares to elect new national officers.

The TESCON leaders said they believe Mr Agyarko possesses the experience, authority and political acumen required to lead the party as National Chairman and help deliver victory in the 2028 general election.

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