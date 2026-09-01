I’ll do everything possible to help Bawumia win power in 2028 – Boakye Agyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, has pledged to do everything within his capacity to support the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to win the 2028 presidential election.

Mr Agyarko said the NPP’s return to power would require unity, renewed commitment and a deliberate effort to rebuild confidence among the party’s grassroots supporters following the defeat in the 2024 general election.

He said the party’s base was not sufficiently motivated ahead of the 2024 polls and that inadequate preparation contributed to the party’s poor performance.

“Our base was not motivated, and there was inadequate preparation for the 2024 election. There was a general sense of demoralisation within the party, which contributed to our defeat,” he said.

Mr Agyarko said his focus, if elected National Chairman, would be to help rebuild the party from the grassroots and create the conditions necessary for a stronger campaign in 2028.

“I will do everything possible to help Dr Bawumia win power in 2028,” he said.

Mr Agyarko made the comments on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, August 31, 2026, where he discussed his vision for the NPP and the task of rebuilding the party ahead of the next general election.

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