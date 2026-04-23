Popular Kumasi-based beautician allegedly beaten to death by boyfriend secured space for Accra branch 3 days before death

Sally Benson

It has emerged that the 33-year-old popular beautician who was allegedly beaten to death by her businessman boyfriend in Ashanti Region had secured a space in Accra as part of the expansion of her cosmetic business.

The family says Sally Benson paid for accommodation closer to a space she identified for her cosmetics business in Accra at the West Hills Mall area three days before her death.

Sally’s father, Apostle Gabriel Oppong, tells myjoyonline.com her daughter, whom he described as a "serious workaholic", was in the final stages of opening a new branch for her business in Accra as she travelled to the New Weija area on Saturday, 11th April 2026, to secure an apartment and finalise the location for her new shop.

But as destiny may have it, Sally Benson was allegedly beaten to death on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, three days after those transactions.

Apostle Oppong and other siblings of Sally Benson welcomed her into the family house when she last visited.

“She came to me around West Hills Mall area, New Weija. Yes, so this is how far; that’s just the Saturday, and then the Tuesday is where this unfortunate incident happened.”

According to the police, Sally, in the company of a female friend, had gone to the residence of her boyfriend, the main suspect in the case, after receiving information that another woman had visited him.

Despite the suspect’s absence, the deceased and her friend waited until the suspect returned and confronted him with the information.

Chief Inspector Samuel Agyare, a police prosecutor, said it was during the ensuing altercation that Arthur allegedly assaulted her repeatedly.

Sally allegedly collapsed, after which Arthur transported her in her own vehicle to the KNUST Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her businessman boyfriend, Francis Arthur, has been arrested and charged provisionally with murder before the Asokore Mampong District Court.

But reflecting on the life of the proprietor of Sally’s Cosmetics Studio and African’s Special Pub in the Asokwa area, Apostle Oppong said he always held her up because she had become an example to young ones in the family with her hard work exploits.

“She was so determined," Apostle Oppong said, reflecting on her drive.

"When she set her mind to something, she did it. I always held her up as an example to the younger ones to be self-starters and not depend on others," he added.

"She was so determined," the associate shared, reflecting on her drive.

"When she set her mind to something, she did it. I always held her up as an example to the younger ones—to be self-starters and not depend on others."

Beyond her professional ambition, he said Sally would be remembered for her vibrant and social personality.

"She was open, sociable… just a very determined person in life," He added.

Sally Benson’s boyfriend, aged 48 who is currently remanded into police custody, is expected to assist police investigations as he returns to court for the second time on May 8, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.