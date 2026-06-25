GHS sets up probe committee as search continues for missing baby in Salaga

The Savannah Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has established a seven-member investigative committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a newborn at the East Gonja Municipal Hospital in Salaga.

According to the Directorate, the committee was constituted by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr John Ekow Otoo, and has been mandated to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, identify any lapses in procedure, recommend disciplinary measures where necessary, and propose strategies to prevent similar occurrences in health facilities.

In a statement issued on June 24, the Directorate disclosed that health workers who were responsible for the care of the baby before the disappearance have been interdicted in accordance with the Ghana Health Service’s disciplinary regulations.

The statement further indicated that the officers are currently facing criminal prosecution. “The staff responsible for the baby’s care before her disappearance have been arraigned before the Tamale High Court and are currently facing criminal proceedings,” the statement noted.

The Health Service said it is working closely with the Ghana Police Service to trace the missing child and appealed to members of the public to volunteer any information that could assist investigators.

As part of the nationwide search effort, hospitals, child welfare clinics and Community Health Officers have been directed to remain alert and report any suspicious mother-and-baby pair to the nearest police station for verification.

The Directorate also revealed that counselling and psychological support have been arranged for the family of the missing baby while investigations continue.

The newborn reportedly disappeared from the East Gonja Municipal Hospital on June 10, 2026. Two midwives, Frank Atanga, 52, and Mariam Mohammed, 32, were subsequently arrested and remanded by the Tamale Circuit Court on June 12 after being charged with conspiracy to steal and abduction. Both pleaded not guilty, and police investigations into the case remain ongoing.

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