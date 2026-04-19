Ketu North Assembly empowers PWDs with income-generating tools

The Ketu North Municipal Assembly, in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Eric Edem Agbana, has presented income-generating tools to eleven persons with disabilities (PWDs) as part of the first phase of a targeted empowerment initiative.

The intervention, led by the Municipal Chief Executive, Reverend Martin Amenaki, aimed at promoting economic independence and self￼reliance among PWDs in the Municipality.

The beneficiaries, made up of six males and five females, were selected from various communities to ensure inclusivity, equity and balanced development.

Items presented included freezers and ice chests, corn mill machines, cassava grating machines, welding and fabrication equipment, hand￼operated sewing machines, deep freezers and other essential working tools.

Municipal officials said the items were carefully selected and matched to the vocational interests and specific needs of the beneficiaries to ensure sustainability and long￼term impact.

The beneficiaries were drawn from communities such as Devego, Avie, Ablorme, Afornyaga, Fiagbedu, Tadzewu, Bagome and Afife.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Rev Amenaki urged them to put the equipment to good use, describing the support as an opportunity to improve their livelihoods and attain economic independence.

“This support is an opportunity for you to grow and succeed. We believe in your potential and are confident that you will make the most of it,” he said.

He assured that subsequent phases of the programme would be rolled out to benefit more persons with disabilities in the Municipality.

Some beneficiaries, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, expressed appreciation to the Assembly and the Member of Parliament, saying the tools would significantly enhance their income￼earning capacity and support their families.

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