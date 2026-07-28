Telecel Ghana launches M’ahitti Promo; 3 new millionaires to emerge

Telecel’s senior management team and officials from National Lottery Authority and Kunim at the launch of Telecel M’ahitti Promo.

Telecel Ghana has raised the bar for customer rewards with the launch of its 2026 national consumer campaign, the Telecel M'ahitti Promo, which will see three customers become millionaires over the next four months.

In a departure from its previous consumer promos, which crowned a single grand prize winner, this year's campaign will award GH¢1 million to three lucky customers, announcing a new millionaire each month during the 4-month promo.

Organised in partnership with digital company Kunim Global, the promotion will reward 12,000 daily draw winners with GH¢100 each, up to 48 weekly draw winners with GH¢20,000 each, and three grand prize draw winners with GH¢1 million each, making it one of the largest consumer reward campaigns in Ghana's telecom sector.

Aneth Muga, the Director of Consumer Business, said this year’s promo is intended to encourage greater use of its digital ecosystem and ensure broader national participation.

"Our customers choose Telecel every day, and this promotion is our way of rewarding that loyalty in a meaningful way.

"This year’s is getting bigger and more digital. Instead of announcing one lucky millionaire at the end of the campaign, we are announcing three millionaires.

"We are rewarding customers across every region of the country, especially those who use our Telecel Cash and Telecel Play App for transactions," Ms Muga said.

Participation is free and open to all Telecel customers, who can opt in for free by dialling *500#, sending WIN to 500, or activating the promotion through the Telecel Play App.

Every GH¢10 or more recharge, bundle purchase or cash deposit earns entries into the daily, weekly and monthly draws, with customers receiving additional entries for using Telecel Cash and the Telecel Play App.

The Telecel M’ahitti Promo introduces higher incentives for customers using the network’s digital channels. Customers who purchase airtime or bundles through Telecel Cash receive double entries, and those who join through the Telecel Play App receive bonus entries, with transactions on the digital platform also attracting double entries.

Weekly winners will be selected from all sixteen regions, giving customers across the country an equal opportunity to win regardless of location

Every draw will be conducted under the supervision of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the Caritas platform to ensure transparency and compliance.

Speaking at the launch, Marketing and Caritas Officer at the NLA, Christiana Antwi, said the Authority's role is to ensure that every stage of the promotion complies with regulatory requirements and that winners emerge through a transparent and independently supervised process.

"The NLA is proud to provide regulatory oversight during the course of the promo to ensure transparency and integrity of all the draws and winners.

"Telecel has complied with all regulatory requirements for the commencement of the promo, and we will continue to work closely to guarantee every draw is conducted fairly and transparently," she said.

The telecommunications giant has advised customers to remain vigilant against fraud by engaging only through their official channels throughout the promotion.

Ms Muga emphasised that participation in the Telecel M'ahitti Promo is free and winners will never be asked to make any payment, give up their Telecel Cash PIN or pay processing fees before receiving their prizes.

All Telecel customers can join the Telecel M’ahitti Promo by dialling *500#, texting ‘WIN’ to 500 and activating their subscription via the Telecel Play App.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.