Telecel expands Ashanti impact, adopts Kumasi South Mother and Baby Unit

In the climax of its month-long Ashanti Month celebration, Telecel Ghana, through the Telecel Ghana Foundation, has donated critical newborn medical equipment to the Kumasi South Hospital and signed an agreement to adopt the hospital's Mother and Baby Unit for the next two years.

The medical equipment includes two Firefly Phototherapy Units for the treatment of neonatal jaundice, a Wall Baby Radiant Warmer for premature and low-birth-weight infants and an Infant Digital Weighing Scale for accurate growth monitoring.

The significant health intervention comes at a critical moment for maternal and newborn healthcare delivery, where thousands of premature babies and newborns suffering complications require specialised healthcare.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, said the initiative is an essential investment in early childhood health outcomes.

“The first days after birth are often the most critical, and for many families they can also be the most uncertain. Through this partnership with Kumasi South Hospital, we are investing in better outcomes for newborns, supporting healthcare professionals and helping to create an environment where children can survive, recover and achieve their full potential," Ing. Obo-Nai said.

Under the newly signed partnership agreement, the telecommunications giant will adopt the Mother and Baby Unit for two years, undertaking a facelift, providing essential consumables and supporting enhancements designed to create a safer and more baby-friendly environment for patients, families and healthcare workers.

The Kumasi South Hospital has become one of the region's important referral centres for maternal and child health services, managing the births of over 10,000 babies, many under prematurity and complications, including birth asphyxia, neonatal jaundice and infections.

Receiving the medical donation, Head of the Paediatric Unit of the Kumasi South Hospital, Dr. Rita Yeboah, said, “One of our challenges is the constant wear and tear of our critical equipment, leading to impairment of healthcare delivery and referrals to tertiary hospitals.

"Our greatest appreciation goes to Telecel Foundation for donating this essential medical equipment and agreeing to renovate the entire newborn unit and labour ward. This will ensure babies are born in safety and peace, saving lives and nurturing families.”

Representing the Ashanti Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana Health Service's Deputy Director of Clinical Care, Dr Rita Larsen, said investment in child health contributes significantly to reducing morbidity and mortality, ensuring that our future generation can thrive and achieve their full potential.

“The decision by Telecel Foundation to adopt the ward for two years demonstrates a commitment to sustainable impact rather than one-time intervention.

"It is through such strategic partnerships that we can improve healthcare infrastructure, patient outcomes and health outcomes across the country. It demonstrates corporate citizenship at its finest, and I urge others to emulate this example to build resilient healthcare systems that meet the needs of our people.

Leading the donation, Nicolas Bourg, Board Chair of Telecel Group, said the initiative reflects Telecel’s stronger support for long-term national development.

“We hope that this contribution will further strengthen the excellent work being done here, support health outcomes for newborns and women, and reinforce the partnership we are building with this facility for lasting impact.”

Beyond Healthcare: A Month of Regional Transformation

Throughout June, the telecommunications company transformed its annual regional celebration into a platform for sportsmanship, youth empowerment, digital inclusion, healthcare outreach, business engagement and customer appreciation.

One of the major enduring partnerships is Telecel's ninth consecutive year as headline sponsor of the prestigious Otumfuo Open Golf Tournament, where professionals, amateurs, and corporate golfers from across Africa compete at the Kumasi Golf Club under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Another defining milestone came with the launch of Telecel Ashanti Codes, a digital skills programme designed to equip young people with coding and technology capabilities for the digital economy.

The initiative by Telecel Ghana Foundation, launched with the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi Mayor in attendance, forms part of Telecel's commitment to train 1,000 young people in digital skills in Kumasi, Obuasi, Nsuta, and Wiamoase.

Telecel Ghana convened a major retailer forum in Kejetia, gathering about 300 cash agents and trade partners to strengthen the telco’s mobile money ecosystem and to provide support and engagement opportunities for agents and trade partners across the region.

In Konongo, Telecel Foundation’s HealthFest outreach brought health screening and wellness services closer to about 400 people in the town and surrounding communities, reinforcing healthcare access beyond hospital walls.

Across Ashanti, the Telecel Senior Management Team and regional teams conducted customer visits, engagement sessions, and promotional activities to deepen relationships with individuals and businesses.

Ashanti Month concluded with the two-day Telecel Cashless Bazaar at the Kumasi Mall, where merchants, entrepreneurs, and consumers gathered to showcase how digital payments can simplify the shopping experience and expand financial inclusion.

As Telecel Ashanti Month ends, the telecom operator has touched multiple dimensions of development in the region: community and maternal health, digital skills development, service improvement, financial inclusion and youth opportunity. Altogether, Telecel Ghana has again proven that connection is at its most powerful when it improves lives.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.