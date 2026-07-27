Telecel marks World PR Day with student pitch challenge

Telecel Ghana put aspiring public relations professionals at the centre of this year's World Public Relations (PR) Day Festival, using a live industry pitch challenge to test how well classroom knowledge translates into the demands of modern corporate communications.

The Telecel-UniMAC Students Pitch Challenge, organised by Global Media Alliance, brought students face-to-face with real-world PR challenges, reflecting a growing effort by the telecom operator to help shape the next generation of communications talent before they enter the workforce.

Held under the theme, "The PR Dialogue: Connecting Learning to Practice," the event brought together public relations students and industry professionals to expose aspiring communicators to the realities of the workplace and prepare them for a successful transition into the corporate world.

As part of the competition, three teams made up of five students each presented innovative public relations solutions to real-life business cases based on Telecel Ghana's operations. The challenge required participants to develop strategic responses to business and communication issues reflective of the company's operating environment.

Delivering the opening remarks at the Telecel-UniMAC Students Pitch Challenge, the Director of External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, Komla Buami, urged students to build competencies that extend beyond traditional public relations functions and embrace the changing demands of the profession.

"Today's PR profession is being reshaped by digital disruption and artificial intelligence. Entry-level roles focused solely on writing speeches and press releases are gradually disappearing, making it essential for students to build stronger strategic, analytical and critical thinking skills," he said.

Komla Buami noted that organisations now require communication professionals who can think critically, act ethically and influence meaningful outcomes, adding that Telecel believes in using technology as an enabler of innovation, inclusion and progress.

"We partner with academia because we want to help create a stronger bridge between the classroom and the workplace.

"The Telecel-UniMAC Students PR Pitch Challenge is designed around best thinking, giving students the opportunity to step into the shoes of professionals and respond to real business challenges," he said.

Chief Director of Global Media Alliance, Emma Wenani, said the Student Pitch Challenge is an effort by Global Media Alliance, organisers of the PR Dialogue, to bridge the gap between industry and academia by creating a platform where students can apply classroom knowledge to practical business situations as part of this year's World PR Day Festival.

"The Student Pitch Challenge is an effort to help bridge the gap between industry and academia by creating a platform where students can apply what they learn in the classroom to practical business situations," she said.

The winning team received a cash prize of GH¢5,000, in addition to prize packages from Telecel Ghana, they received products and souvenirs from Promasidor and Boomplay.

Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, encouraged students to embrace artificial intelligence as a tool for improving productivity while preserving the human qualities that distinguish effective communication professionals.

"AI is here to stay, and as practitioners we need to know how to utilise it to make our work better. However, we should not lose our human element. Empathy, integrity and ethics are qualities AI cannot replace, and students should use technology to enhance their skills and become more productive and efficient communicators," she said.

The Telecel-UniMAC Students Pitch Challenge gave participants the opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to real-world business scenarios while receiving practical feedback from seasoned communication professionals, reinforcing the PR Dialogue's objective of connecting academic learning with industry practice as part of this year's World PR Day Festival.

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