Telecel rewards 3 more customers with monthly cash prizes in Dream Car Promo

Audio By Carbonatix
Three more Telecel customers have been rewarded with cash prizes in the second monthly prize presentation of the ongoing Telecel Dream Car Promo.
The winners, Eric Ayamga, Samuel Kofi Mainoo, and Efisah Buckman, received GH¢10,000, GH¢5,000, and GH¢2,000 respectively at a presentation ceremony held at the Telecel Head Office in Airport, Accra.
The monthly cash rewards, introduced as part of the 15th cycle of the Telecel Dream Car Promo, are designed to give customers more opportunities to win throughout the six-month campaign while keeping the excitement alive ahead of the grand prize draw.
Eric, an intelligence and security expert, was thrilled to take home the first-place monthly prize.
“I’m very excited for being a winner today. GHC10,000.00 is a huge amount and I’m grateful to Telecel for this. I’m going to continue playing because my dream is the car.”
Speaking at the presentation, Catherine Manteaw, Digital and VAS Manager at Telecel Ghana, reaffirmed the company's commitment to rewarding customer loyalty through engaging and rewarding experiences.
“Beyond honoring our commitment to reward customers today, the monthly prize rewards are also to motivate participants to pursue the ultimate grand prize, the brand-new car."
The Telecel Dream Car Promo, an SMS-based trivia promotion that has been running since 2018, rewards customers with weekly and monthly cash rewards, and a brand-new 4x4 vehicle at the end of every six-month cycle. The current 15th cycle, which began in March 2026, will conclude in August 2026.
Run in partnership with Vasmol, the promotion is open to all Telecel customers. Participants subscribe by sending CAR to 2018 or dialling *2018#, after which they receive four trivia questions daily. Each correct answer earns 100 points, while incorrect answers earn 25 points.
Weekly top scorers win cash prizes of up to GHS2,000, monthly top scorers receive cash rewards of up to GHS10,000, while the overall top scorer at the end of the campaign drives away in a brand-new vehicle.
The initiative is supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on its Caritas Lottery platform to ensure transparency, integrity and fairness throughout the promotion
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