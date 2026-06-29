Telecel pays courtesy call on Mahama, reaffirms long-term investment

The leadership of Telecel Group pays a courtesy call on President Mahama to discuss long-term national investment and business priorities

Senior leadership of telecommunications multinational, Telecel Group, has paid a courtesy call on President John Mahama to reaffirm their long-term commitment to investing in Ghana's digital infrastructure and supporting national development.

The visit provided an opportunity to update the President on Telecel's business and investment plans in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.

The delegation was led by the Telecel Group Board Chair, Nicolas Bourg; Group Chief Executive, Moh Damush; and Telecel Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, with the support of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the conducive business environment in Ghana, made possible by strategic government policies.

"For Telecel, 2026 is a year of significant network expansion as we invest to improve connectivity and deliver better services to customers across the country," said Mr Damush.

The Telecom operator said its investments will extend beyond network infrastructure to include digital education, healthcare initiatives and broader efforts to strengthen Ghana's digital economy.

President Mahama, in response, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to maintaining a stable macro-economic environment that encourages private investment and business growth, noting that government remains focused on creating the enabling conditions for businesses to expand and contribute to national development.

Telecel highlighted its partnership with government on several national priorities. The company is supporting the One Million Coders Programme to help build Ghana's digital talent pipeline by training 100,000 young people, at a total cost of five million U.S dollars to Telecel over the next four years.

Additionally, Telecel partnered with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) to expand cervical cancer screening and treatment across three national hospitals by donating advanced screening equipment and consumables to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Sefwi Wiawsi Government Hospital.

The meeting underscores the growing collaboration between government and Telecel Group as Ghana seeks to expand digital connectivity, strengthen economic competitiveness and extend telecommunications services to underserved communities.

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