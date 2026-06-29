Telecel pays courtesy call on Mahama, reaffirms long-term investment

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior leadership of telecommunications multinational, Telecel Group, has paid a courtesy call on President John Mahama to reaffirm their long-term commitment to investing in Ghana's digital infrastructure and supporting national development.
The visit provided an opportunity to update the President on Telecel's business and investment plans in Ghana’s telecommunications sector.
The delegation was led by the Telecel Group Board Chair, Nicolas Bourg; Group Chief Executive, Moh Damush; and Telecel Ghana CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, with the support of the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Sam Nartey George.
"We acknowledge and appreciate the conducive business environment in Ghana, made possible by strategic government policies.
"For Telecel, 2026 is a year of significant network expansion as we invest to improve connectivity and deliver better services to customers across the country," said Mr Damush.
The Telecom operator said its investments will extend beyond network infrastructure to include digital education, healthcare initiatives and broader efforts to strengthen Ghana's digital economy.
President Mahama, in response, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to maintaining a stable macro-economic environment that encourages private investment and business growth, noting that government remains focused on creating the enabling conditions for businesses to expand and contribute to national development.
Telecel highlighted its partnership with government on several national priorities. The company is supporting the One Million Coders Programme to help build Ghana's digital talent pipeline by training 100,000 young people, at a total cost of five million U.S dollars to Telecel over the next four years.
Additionally, Telecel partnered with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (Mahama Cares) to expand cervical cancer screening and treatment across three national hospitals by donating advanced screening equipment and consumables to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, and Sefwi Wiawsi Government Hospital.
The meeting underscores the growing collaboration between government and Telecel Group as Ghana seeks to expand digital connectivity, strengthen economic competitiveness and extend telecommunications services to underserved communities.
Latest Stories
-
Telecel expands Ashanti impact, adopts Kumasi South Mother and Baby Unit
1 minute
-
OMCs slash fuel prices as GOIL leads with petrol at GH¢12.79
33 minutes
-
MOBA Golf Club launches invitational as part of Mfantsipim School 150th Anniversary
45 minutes
-
NIB targets stronger 2026 performance after Q1 profit rises to GH¢34.3
1 hour
-
Wait, don’t increase tariffs yet – AGI urges PURC to watch falling oil prices
1 hour
-
Trump made more than $1bn from crypto in first year back in office
2 hours
-
AGI warns 3.5% electricity tariff hike could push production costs up by 10%
2 hours
-
World Bank says Finance Ministry fiscal controls delayed GARID project
2 hours
-
Wrong timing – AGI questions electricity tariff hike despite falling inflation and stable cedi
2 hours
-
Why I won’t shoot my shot at Maduka Okoye – Tems
2 hours
-
Veteran Nollywood actor, Elegbeje Ado dies at 66
2 hours
-
Mexico beat 10-man Ecuador to set up potential tie with England
3 hours
-
International IDEA commends Isaac Adjin Bonney for six years of leadership on finance and audit committee
3 hours
-
Good governance requires consultation – GUTA faults utility tariff increase process
3 hours
-
‘Floodwaters do not discriminate’ – Asenso-Boakye urges unity against flooding
3 hours