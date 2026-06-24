Telecel Ghana strengthens cash agent partnerships in Ashanti Region

Telecel Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering partnerships with its cash agent network across the Ashanti Region at a regional forum held at the Kejetia Market Square in Kumasi.

Organised as part of Telecel’s Ashanti Month 2026 celebrations, the Telecel Cash Agent Forum brought together over 300 agents, traders and sales partners from across the region for direct engagement with Telecel’s leadership on product updates, revenue growth opportunities, service improvement and strengthening trust in the mobile money ecosystem.

Speaking at the gathering, the Executive Head for Ashanti and Brong Ahafo at Telecel Ghana, Kwaku Asiedu, said the cash agent network is central to the business, and their welfare and growth remain a priority.

“Our agents are critical partners and their growth is directly tied to the success of our business. We are committed to addressing their challenges and improving the systems they depend on to deliver service to our clients,” Asiedu said.

The forum was designed as a working session in which agents interacted openly with executives, shared operational feedback, and received on-the-spot responses to several queries on liquidity, transactions, and service reliability.

Telecel Cash’s Business Development Manager, Foster Asare, briefed agents on banking partnerships and provided training on fraud prevention and cybersecurity practices.

He stressed that protecting agents from fraud is central to sustaining their livelihoods.

“As we expand partnerships with banks and deepen our digital offerings, we must also protect the people who make the system work, which includes our agent network.

"Security and trust are essential to improving our agents’ income and well-being as well as customer confidence,” Asare added.

Agents also received detailed briefings on the Telecel Loyalty Promotion mechanics and upcoming product offerings designed to increase transaction volumes and improve earning margins.

Philip Osei Marfo, the Zonal Sales Manager, said, "Our agents understand the customers better than anyone because they interface with them every day.

"Through this forum, we are equipping them with relevant product information and ensuring that the challenges they face in the field are addressed and resolved quickly.”

The response from agents was overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the forum as one of the most direct and practical engagements they have had with the telco. Several participants urged Telecel to institutionalise the forum as a regular engagement platform.

Market traders at Kejetia, who witnessed parts of the engagement, welcomed the decision to bring the telco’s leadership into the marketplace, saying it reflected a more responsive approach to agent relations and strengthened their confidence in the business.

The Telecel Cash Agent Forum reinforced the role of partner-agents as critical drivers of financial inclusion across Ghana’s informal economy, where mobile money services remain a key bridge between banking systems and everyday transactions.

Telecel Ghana said the cash agent forum at the Kejetia Market Square forms part of its broader Ashanti Month 2026 programme this June, which combines business engagement, headlining the Asantehene Golf Open Tournament, community health and digital skills training initiatives and customer appreciation activities across the region.

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