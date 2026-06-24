Telecel introduces monthly cash winners in Dream Car Promo

The first batch of winners of the newly introduced monthly cash rewards in the Telecel Dream Car Promo have received their prizes at a ceremony at the Telecel Headquarters in Airport.

The elated winners, Derek Allotey Murphy, Phebe Yayra Tibu and Mercy Fixon-Owoo could not hide their excitement as the cash alerts hit their Telecel Cash accounts.

“I’m very excited about this reward. Now that I have won the cash, I’m going to work towards winning the car. I want to encourage everyone that this is real. It’s not a scam,” Phebe, the winner of GH¢5,000, said.

The Telecel Dream Car Promo, an SMS-based trivia promo that has been running since 2018, has been rewarding customers with weekly cash prizes, gadgets, and a grand prize of a brand-new 4x4 vehicle at the end of the 6-month cycle.

The 15th cycle, which started in March 2026, will end in August 2026.

Speaking at the event, Catherine Manteaw, Digital and VAS manager, emphasised that this promo underscores the telecom operator’s ongoing commitment to rewarding customer loyalty and engagement with tangible, high-value incentives, and the introduction of the monthly cash prizes is another step towards keeping to that commitment.

“We want our customers to feel appreciated throughout this journey, not just at the finish line. Distributing the GH¢100,000 prize pool into monthly cash rewards allows us to consistently deliver high-value excitement directly to our loyal customer base”, she said.

Run in partnership with Vasmol, the Dream Car promo is open to all Telecel customers. Participants subscribe by sending CAR to 2018 or dialling *2018#, after which they receive four trivia questions daily.

Each correct answer earns 100 points, while incorrect answers earn 25 points. Weekly top scorers win up to GH¢2,000 in cash rewards, monthly top scorers win up to GH¢10,000, and the overall six-month top scorer drives away in a brand-new vehicle.

The initiative is supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on its Caritas Lottery platform, ensuring transparency, integrity, and fairness in the conduct of the subscription-based SMS trivia.

Bright Ofori, Marketing Officer at the NLA, confirmed that the promo complies with all approved procedures to maintain the highest standards of transparency and consumer fairness and commended Telecel for consistently giving back to customers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.