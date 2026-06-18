Football

Van der Vaart apologises over Japan racial slur

Source: BBC  
  18 June 2026 9:57pm
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Former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has apologised after saying that Japan players "all look alike" during their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

Van der Vaart, 43, was working as a pundit for Dutch broadcaster NOS TV when he made the remark after Micky van de Ven lost Koki Ogawa's run for Japan's late equaliser.

"They all look alike, of course, maybe he thought that," the former Netherlands international said when analysing Van de Ven's defending.

Van der Vaart, who was capped 109 times and was part of the Dutch team that lost in the 2010 World Cup final, has apologised for causing any offence.

He said: "It was never my intention to offend, hurt, or discriminate against anyone. I oppose racism in all its forms and have respect for people of every background, ethnicity, and culture.

"I understand that some people may have found my words offensive or hurtful. I sincerely regret that.

"If my comment has caused pain or upset, I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies. That was never my intention."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out criticised Van der Vaart and called for broadcasters to be more careful.

A joint statement from Kick It Out and the Frank Soo Foundation, a charity that supports East and South East Asian communities, said: "It's hugely disappointing to hear former players peddling racist slurs about Japan's team and then double down by trying to defend the comments as a joke.

"Even if he claims there was no racist intent in what he said, the comments can still have an impact on those involved, and the wider East and South East Asian community, as we have seen with previous examples directed towards players.

"The World Cup attracts massive global TV audiences, so it's always important that guests are careful with their language and that broadcasters take responsibility for those appearing on their shows, whether that is through additional education or training."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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