Bringing 10 bags of clothes as gifts? Customs explains when duties may apply

Revenue Officer at Accra International Airport Preventive Unit Conrad Attu has said travellers arriving in Ghana with multiple bags of new clothing and other items intended as gifts for family and friends could be required to pay customs duties.

Mr Attu explained that passengers are required to declare goods they are bringing into the country as gifts, noting that the quantity and nature of the items could determine whether customs duties apply.

“Once you are stating they are gifts, and gifts now are dutiable, once they are dutiable, another thing we will consider is the value as to the quantity you are carrying and also whether the items are identical and are similar in nature,” he said.

The clarification is particularly relevant to travellers who return to Ghana with large quantities of clothing for relatives and friends.

Speaking at JoyFM Super Morning Show on September 1, Mr Attu acknowledged that it is common for passengers to carry items for loved ones but said the quantity involved could raise questions.

“With the clothing you mentioned, there are times that you see people carry, let's say, one bag full of clothing, all new,” he explained.

“You get people saying these are for my family, for my friends. Yes, we understand. But you may buy just one bag, another person may buy 10 bags,” he added.

According to Customs, the fact that goods are intended as gifts does not automatically exempt them from duties. Officers will consider the value and quantity of the goods, as well as whether the items are identical or similar, before determining if any concessional allowance applies.

Mr Attu also addressed what he described as a misconception among some travellers that paying for air freight or excess baggage means no additional customs charges will be required.

“There’s a misconception where people also think that once I have bought the items and I’ve paid for the air freight, paid for excess luggage where need be, there’s no point where I have to pay duties on these items,” he said.

“But there’s a difference between paying tax on the items and also paying for your excess luggage for it to be carried by the airline,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he explained that passenger profiling forms part of the customs clearance process.

“When you get to the officer who is profiling, he would ask you one or two questions as part of the procedure,” he said.

The questions may relate to a traveller’s itinerary or travel history, while officers may also request passports to verify travel information.

“Most often, we request for the passport too, confirm your travel itinerary,” Mr Attu explained.

Passengers are also expected to complete the required written declarations, either through forms provided during the flight or upon arrival.

The Customs Division is therefore urging travellers to properly declare goods being brought into Ghana and to understand that baggage or freight charges paid to an airline are separate from any customs duties that may be assessed on the goods.

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