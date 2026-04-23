GIS sweeps Kumasi streets, arrests 606 undocumented migrants in dawn operation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested 606 undocumented migrants in a dawn operation targeting street begging in Kumasi.

Officials say the group comprises 381 children, 72 females and 153 males, picked up during an early morning exercise carried out on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The operation covered several hotspots within the metropolis, including Asawase, Aboabo, Dagombaline, Alabar, Akwatialine and Sabon Zongo, areas authorities say have seen a rise in street begging activities.

The arrested individuals have since been transferred to Prampram in the Greater Accra Region for screening to establish their nationalities and other relevant details.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Inspector Elijah Abugrago, the Regional Public Relations Officer, said those confirmed to be undocumented would be repatriated after the screening process.

“We are going to determine their nationality and once that is established, those found to be undocumented will be repatriated to their respective countries,” he stated.

He also appealed to the public to support the Service with credible information to help identify undocumented migrants and reduce street begging in the city.

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