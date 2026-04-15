GIS sets up operation to remove street beggars, arrest unregistered migrants

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has announced plans to undertake a targeted enforcement operation in the Greater Accra Region this week to tackle irregular migration and support vulnerable individuals.

In a media notice dated April 14, the Service said the exercise will involve a street sweep in selected locations. However, it noted that specific areas have not been disclosed to protect “operational integrity and the safety of vulnerable populations.”

According to the GIS, the operation will prioritise “rescuing vulnerable populations, including children and distressed individuals, from exploitative begging activities,” while also working to “apprehend unregistered immigrants to ensure compliance with Ghana’s immigration laws.”

The Service explained that the initiative builds on lessons from a previous exercise and aligns with its broader mandate to promote public safety and enforce immigration regulations.

“This operation is an effort to highlight the Service’s commitment to protecting vulnerable Ghanaians, combating human trafficking, and maintaining orderly public spaces,” the statement said.

The notice, signed by Maud Anima Quainoo of the Public Affairs Department, added that a detailed media briefing will be issued after the exercise.

The planned operation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to address concerns over street begging and human trafficking, particularly in urban centres such as Accra.

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