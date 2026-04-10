GIS to unveil comprehensive plans to enhance officers’ welfare and infrastructure

Samuel Basintale Amadu, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), has announced plans to unveil a welfare package and infrastructure initiatives for staff.

The initiative aims at significantly improving the working conditions of officers within the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The CGI announced this during a two-day working visit to some Immigration Commands within the Greater Accra Region, where he engaged with officers, and familiarised himself with their operational efficiency.

The welfare initiatives include the provision of welfare buses to facilitate transportation, strategic partnerships with companies to finance motorbikes and tricycles for interested officers, the launch of accessible low-interest loan schemes, and the establishment of a mutual health insurance scheme.

Mr Amadu announced collaborations with firms to supply building materials for officers’ housing needs, repayable through convenient installments plan.

Regarding infrastructure development, the CGI highlighted ongoing construction of modern offices in seven regions to be complemented by an efficient shift system to optimize the utilization of existing facilities pending completion.

He acknowledged the challenges officers encounter in the discharge of their duties and assured them of the steadfast support of the government in addressing these concerns.

He underscored the vital importance of punctuality, accountability, and the prudent use of official resources, cautioning that any misuse would attract appropriate sanctions.

On the matter of promotions, he explained that revisions to the GIS establishment structure were underway, ensuring future advancements aligned precisely with the availability of vacancies.

The CGI commended officers for their unwavering dedication and urged them to sustain their commitments towards forging a more resilient Immigration Service, thereby advancing excellence in migration management and border security.

CGI Amadu visited the Adenta, Legon Sectors and the Abokobi District Command.

Accompanying the CGI on his tour were the Greater Accra Regional Commander Deputy Commissioner Beatrice Okpoti, Chief Staff Officer Assistant Commissioner Gordon Saah, and Head of Protocol Deputy Superintendent Barbara Sam.

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