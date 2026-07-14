A happy wife makes a happy home

Men, by nature, often tend to be domineering and inward-looking. Many derive emotional fulfilment from their achievements and their role as providers.

In pursuing these responsibilities, however, we sometimes overlook the invaluable role our wives play in our lives.

In Ghana, it is common to hear some husbands proudly declare, "I take care of you and provide all your needs. What else do you need?" Yet, providing financially is only one aspect of marriage.

Appreciation matters

More than anything else, many women long to feel appreciated. They want to know that their efforts are seen, acknowledged, and valued.

They want to hear, directly or indirectly, that they stood beside their husbands through every success and that life would have been very different without their support.

When we appreciate our wives, we make them feel valued, cherished, and loved. They become more committed to the relationship and are often inspired to give even more love, care, and attention in return.

Are wives important?

Many Ghanaian husbands take for granted the critical roles their wives play in the family's physical, emotional, mental, social, and even sexual well-being.

A wife is often the family's dietitian, carefully selecting nutritious food within a limited budget. She cooks, washes dishes, cleans the home, does the laundry, and ensures that the household runs smoothly.

She may also serve as a teacher, gardener, seamstress, and repairer. Above all, she constantly watches over the welfare of her family.

Can we truly put a price tag on these responsibilities?

The burden is often even greater for women in rural communities.

Many wake before dawn to sweep the compound, prepare their children for school, and head to the farm, where they labour tirelessly.

They gather firewood and harvest food crops, carrying heavy loads on their heads, sometimes with a child strapped to their backs, while their husbands walk behind carrying only a machete.

After returning home, they prepare meals, sometimes pounding fufu alone while their husbands relax and wait to be served. At night, when the baby cries, it is often the mother who is expected to wake up, even if the father is closer to the child.

Many wives work tirelessly every day, yet their contributions are rarely recognised or rewarded. Without legal protections, many would have faced the painful possibility of being driven away from homes and property they helped build.

A lesson in appreciation

There is the story of a man who constantly criticised his wife for her housekeeping and what he considered excessive household expenses.

One day, his wife travelled abroad for two months.

He later confessed that it was one of the most difficult periods of his life. He struggled to care for the children, prepare meals, and keep the house in order. Household expenses increased, and the home quickly became disorganised.

Only then did he realise how much his wife had been doing while also holding down a full-time job as a public servant. He learned, through experience, the importance of appreciating her.

How to appreciate your wife

Have faith in your wife. God has blessed women with qualities that complement those of men. Their intuition, empathy, and emotional intelligence are strengths meant to enrich the family. Trust removes many misconceptions about women.

•Listen to your wife. She is your equal partner in marriage.

Research consistently shows that couples who make decisions together enjoy healthier relationships and often achieve greater success.

Never make important decisions without seeking mutual agreement. Many women consider having a voice in the relationship one of the greatest expressions of love and respect.

•Spend quality time together. Your wife treasures your presence more than your possessions. Encourage her to share her hopes, fears, and aspirations. Listen with empathy and respond with kindness, reassurance, encouragement, and gratitude. Never underestimate the power of the simple words "Thank you," "I'm sorry," and "I love you."

•Give thoughtful gifts. Gifts need not be expensive. Meet her emotional, spiritual, and physical needs. Help with household chores from time to time. Cooking together or sharing domestic responsibilities communicates love and appreciation more powerfully than words alone.

•Support her socially. Attend social events with her and make her feel valued in the presence of family and friends.

•Celebrate your marriage. Couples who intentionally celebrate milestones and special moments often build stronger, healthier, and more enduring marriages.

•Pray for your wife every day. Women experience many physical and emotional changes influenced by hormones and life's demands. Pray for her strength, health, wisdom, and peace. Supporting her spiritually benefits the entire family.

The bottom line

Marriage makes two people one. Whatever success a husband enjoys, his wife has almost certainly contributed to it in ways that may never be fully seen or measured.

Whether she works outside the home or is a full-time homemaker, every meal she prepares, every child she nurtures, every sacrifice she makes, and every prayer she offers contributes to the family's success.

The English poet John Milton, who became blind later in life, wrote, "They also serve who only stand and wait." Wives serve in countless visible and invisible ways every single day.

They deserve our gratitude. They deserve our respect. They deserve our appreciation.

When wives feel loved and appreciated, they flourish. And indeed, a happy wife makes a happy home.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.