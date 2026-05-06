Dog heads don’t prevent heartbreak – ICS debunks growing myth

The Institute of Community Sustainability has dismissed claims that eating dog heads can protect women from heartbreak, infidelity or divorce.

In a statement dated May 4, 2026, the group said a recent community outreach and fact-finding campaign across several neighbourhoods in Accra uncovered what it described as a disturbing trend.

According to the organisation, a significant number of women interviewed said they consume dog heads because they believe it “strengthens the heart” against emotional pain and betrayal.

The group said the practice appears to be driven by spiritual advice rather than food preference.

Many of the women, it said, reported that pastors and spiritual leaders had directed them to eat dog heads as a form of akwankyre — spiritual guidance — to prevent broken marriages and emotional heartbreak.

“Heartbreak is a psychological and emotional challenge, not a biological or spiritual one that can be cured by consuming an animal,” said Eric Jerry Aidoo.

“There is no scientific or logical basis to the claim that eating a dog’s head provides emotional fortitude. This is a superstition that causes unnecessary harm to animals and provides a false sense of security to vulnerable women.”

The organisation condemned the practice and called on pastors, prophets and spiritual leaders to stop encouraging it.

It urged religious leaders to focus instead on emotional counselling and marital support rather than what it described as unfounded spiritual rituals involving the slaughter of domestic animals.

The group also raised concerns about animal welfare and public health.

“Dogs and cats are companion animals and members of the family, not food,” the statement said.

It added that beyond ethical concerns, the consumption of dogs and cats could expose people to zoonotic diseases.

Following the findings in Accra, ICS said it will take its advocacy campaign to the Volta Region.

The campaign, it said, will focus on educating the public about the emotional and social intelligence of dogs and cats, empowering women with practical tools for emotional resilience, and challenging the belief that animal cruelty can offer spiritual protection.

“We must move toward a more compassionate Ghana where our best friends are protected, not served on a plate under the guise of spiritual healing,” the statement said.

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