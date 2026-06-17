I’m ready for divorce if… – Florence Obinim declares

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, has indicated that she is open to divorce should her husband, Daniel Obinim, decide to formally end their 22-year-old marriage.

Her comments come after Bishop Obinim publicly disclosed his frustrations with the marriage, claiming he has reached a point where he feels scared of his wife and becomes agitated whenever he has to return home.

Responding to the remarks, Florence Obinim said she has done everything within her power to sustain the marriage and would not stand in the way if her husband chooses to leave.



She noted that she had previously raised the idea of a mutual separation about a month ago when efforts to resolve their differences appeared unsuccessful.

“We have spent many decades in marriage. I told him plainly that I have done everything humanly possible to sustain us, and if he still feels displeased, then we should come to a mutual agreement to separate,” she stated.

According to the musician, she has given her best to the relationship and believes both parties should be free to choose peace if staying together becomes difficult, since she has reached a point where she can no longer carry the burden alone if her husband is no longer willing to continue.

“I have even sacrificed some part of my happiness for him, and I have reached my peak. I can only do my best and love myself. The Bible says love your neighbour as yourself, not more than yourself,” she said.

A visibly frustrated Florence Obinim reiterated that while she respects the institution of marriage, individuals must also preserve their own well-being when situations become overwhelming.

“I can’t tie him down. He might probably turn for the worse, so for the sake of us both, let him do what he likes,” she added.

She further called on pastors and well-wishers to remember her husband in their prayers, especially since he has started exhibiting behaviours she said are not Christ-like.

Florence Obinim’s latest comments made in an interview on GHPage have renewed suspicions about the strain in their long-standing relationship.

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