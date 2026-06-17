Florence Obinim says she’s ready for divorce if husband Bishop Obinim wants it

Audio By Carbonatix
Gospel musician Florence Obinim has said in a recent interview that she will not stand in the way of a divorce if her husband Bishop Daniel Obinim decides to end their union.
Her comments come amid growing public discussion about the state of their marriage following recent remarks by the founder of International God’s Way Church that fuelled speculation about tensions between the couple.
Speaking in an interview with GhPage, Florence said she has spent years being patient, respectful and supportive as a wife, but suggested her efforts may not have not recognised by her husband.
She stated that she is prepared to accept a divorce should Bishop Obinim choose that path.
“I have been humble and patient with Bishop, yet he still does not appreciate the kind of woman I am. May God’s will be done. If he is ready for a divorce, then I am ready too.”
Florence further admitted that she is unsure of what more her husband expects from her at this stage of their marriage.
The singer also suggested that there are aspects of Bishop Obinim’s personal life that she has chosen not to discuss publicly, warning that such revelations would be uncomfortable if brought into the open.
“If I choose to speak about certain things that concern me about Bishop’s life, it would not be pleasant. There are things I am entitled to that would give me peace of mind, but if I am denied them, I simply stay quiet. If I need to buy or rent them myself, I go ahead and do so,” she said.
Despite her frustrations, Florence appealed for prayers for her husband and called on junior pastors and others close to the bishop to intercede on his behalf.
According to her, the situation within the marriage has become increasingly troubling, making the need for support and intervention more urgent.
This comes a few weeks after Bishop Daniel Obinim had said in church that when he dies, his funeral arrangements should be handled by the church and his church, and not his wife. About a week later he also made some pronouncements in church suggesting this his wife Florence has started making bad friends.
Because of this, he asked his church members to allow him to "stay back", even though he vowed divorce was not an option.
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