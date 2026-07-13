Osebo apologises to Obinim over video with Florence Obinim

Audio By Carbonatix
Fashion entrepreneur Osebo The Fashion King has apologised to the founder and leader of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, following concerns over a video he recorded with the preacher’s wife, Florence Obinim.
Speaking on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie, Osebo said he had no intention of disrespecting Bishop Obinim or causing any misunderstanding through the video.
“If my friend Daniel Obinim feels it was wrong for me to do a video with his wife, I’m sorry. Whatever I did for her was for a clean heart,” Osebo stated.
According to him, the video was not intended to create controversy or offend anyone. He described Bishop Obinim as a friend and stressed that he values their relationship, adding that his apology was intended to clear the air if the video had been perceived negatively.
He noted that Florence Obinim was not the first artiste he had recorded a video with.
“I have done videos for Piesie Esther and Grace Asley; I did it out of love; it was not meant to bring confusion between them,” he told Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz.
The comments come after Bishop Obinim had said on his church platform that he was disappointed that his wife Florence had done a music promo video with Osebo when he had told her they were not on good terms.
Later, Florence came out to explain that she had no ill intention in seeking Osebo’s assistance with that promotional video.
That notwithstanding, Osebo has expressed admiration for Florence Obinim and the lyrical depth of her songs.
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