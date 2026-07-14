I don’t listen to songs that lack substance – Osebo

Audio By Carbonatix
Fashion icon and entrepreneur Osebo the Zaraman has revealed that he is selective about the kind of music he listens to, saying he prefers songs with meaningful and thought-provoking lyrics.
According to the fashionista, he favours music with substance over tracks that focus primarily on catchy beats and entertainment.
Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio and Kwame Dadzie on Daybreak Hitz, Osebo explained that he is naturally drawn to songs that convey powerful messages rather than those created solely for enjoyment.
“I’m saying this because every song I listen to, I take advice from it, so I don’t listen to songs without Sense or substance”, he said on Hitz FM.
He noted that gospel songs, funeral songs and some hiplife tracks often carry meaningful messages, citing Obrafour and M.anifest’s There Is No Shortcut to Heaven as a classic example.
“Gospel songs make a lot of sense, funeral songs make sense, a lot of hip life songs are gospel example, Obrafour and Manifest songs, there’s no shortcut to heaven”, he added.
Osebo also praised Kweku Smoke’s song about his mother’s advice, saying its message resonates with him and that he listens to it every day.
“Kweku smoke’s song, which talks about how his mother advices him,I listen to that song every day, and I noticed he’s making a lot of sense in that song. It’s an advice but some will say it’s a circular or worldly song. The lyrics in songs is what draws people to listen them, so when I’m listening to a new song and it’s not making sense then I immediately skip it”, he said.
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