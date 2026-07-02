Monday’s floods destroyed everything in my home – Kwame Jantuah

Policy analyst Kwame Jantuah has revealed the devastating impact Monday’s floods had on his home, saying he lost nearly all his belongings after floodwaters swept through his residence.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, he described the scale of destruction, noting that he was left with only the pair of shoes he was wearing.

“Everything in my house is gone. I had one shoe left; that is what I’m wearing,” he said.

He explained that although some items, such as his television, were mounted on the wall, most of his property was still destroyed.

“My wardrobe, my television was hanging on the wall… I lost everything,” he added.

Jantuah said one of his greatest losses was his personal library, which he described as deeply painful.

“Most importantly, my books are all gone. The intensity of the water I saw on Monday made me realise the force of water,” he said.

He further disclosed that floodwaters rose to waist level inside his home, destroying his bedroom furniture and leaving him with almost nothing.

“It was waist-level indoors. My mattress, my bed, all gone,” he lamented.

Beyond his personal loss, Jantuah described the incident as a systemic failure, arguing that Accra’s recurring floods point to long-standing governance challenges.

“Monday’s floods are a failure of the system. For 66 years, Accra has been flooding,” he said.

He said successive governments have failed to provide lasting solutions despite repeated disasters.

“It’s been flooding for 66 years. Governments come and go, and nothing is done about it,” he added.

Jantuah called for a coordinated national response, insisting that flooding should no longer be treated as a seasonal problem but as a national crisis requiring urgent collective action.

“This is a national issue that we need to all sit and deal with,” he said.

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