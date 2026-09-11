Black Stars: Inaki Williams announces international retirement at 32

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 24: Inaki Williams of Ghana reacts after the 2-3 loss during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams has announced his retirement from international football at age 32.

Inaki Williams bows out of the Black Stars team, having made 28 appearances for the senior national team since his debut in 2022.

During his time with the national team, the forward scored twice and played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments with the Black Stars in 2022 and 2026.

Inaki was also at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars as they failed to advance from the group stage.

The attacker switched his international allegiance to play for Ghana in July 2022 after previously representing Spain.

He had made one senior appearance for Spain, playing in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016.

Inaki earned his first Black Stars call-up in September 2022, being called up by former coach Otto Addo to the squad for pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

With his retirement from international football, Inaki now turns his full attention to playing for Athletic Club.

"I feel the time has come to bring my journey with the Ghana national team to an end," he wrote on his social media pages.

"I leave happy, proud and with the peace of mind of knowing that I gave everything every time I wore this shirt.

"Ghana has given me much more than football. It has allowed me to come back home, feel even closer to my roots and experience the enormous pride of representing my country and wearing this flag on my chest.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been part of this journey and for all the love you have always shown me.

"Ghana will always be a part of me. I will continue supporting the Black Stars as one of you, wherever I am.

"Medaase. Always Ghana."

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