Gov’t moves to tackle student misconduct as education minister announces national forum

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to convene a major national conference before the end of July to address what he describes as growing indiscipline and unacceptable behaviour in Senior High Schools (SHSs) across Ghana.

The conference, which is expected to bring together key stakeholders in the education sector and wider society, forms part of the government's response to increasing concerns about student conduct on school campuses.

This comes amid recent measures by education authorities to curb extravagant post-WASSCE celebrations and other forms of misconduct in schools.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, the Minister said the government was determined to tackle the problem through broad national consultation and a careful examination of its root causes.

"Before the end of July this year, we will convene a major national conference on stemming the growing indiscipline in our senior high schools across the country," he said.

According to the Minister, discussions are currently ongoing regarding the venue for the event, with either Sunyani or Kumasi being considered as the host city.

He stressed that the issue requires a collective national effort and not just action from education authorities.

"We are assembling as a country to respond to the growing threat and unacceptable behaviour emerging on our school campuses across the country," the Minister stated.

The Education Minister said the conference would bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, academics, religious leaders, parents and education experts, to develop practical solutions to the problem.

"We intend to bring together civil society, academia, the church, the Muslim community, parents and educationists to give us a roadmap on how to deal with it and to identify the root causes of it," he explained.

He said the outcome of the conference would help shape future interventions aimed at restoring discipline and strengthening values in schools.

"And then we would deal decisively with it," he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.