NACOC raises alarm over rising drug abuse among SHS students, links trend to indiscipline

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Office of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has raised concerns over the growing abuse of illicit drugs among young people, warning that the trend is contributing to increasing cases of indiscipline in senior high schools across the country.
According to the Commission, the use of narcotic substances by some students is negatively affecting behaviour, undermining discipline, and creating challenges for school authorities, teachers and guidance counsellors.
Ahead of the 2026 World Drug Day commemoration, NACOC organised a seminar for guidance counsellors and teachers in the Ashanti Region to equip them with the skills needed to identify, manage and support students struggling with substance abuse.
Ashanti Regional Commander of NACOC, Samuel Yebua, said the training had become necessary due to growing concerns about drug use among students and its impact on the academic environment.
“Counselling is technical. To do it effectively, you need the right skills and knowledge. We receive referrals from schools and parents whose children are suspected of using drugs, and some schools even threaten to dismiss such students,” he said.
Mr Yebua noted that many schools are grappling with drug-related challenges but often lack the expertise to handle them.
“We want to equip guidance and counselling teachers with the necessary knowledge so they can effectively address drug-related issues at the school level before they escalate,” he added.
He further indicated that some acts of student indiscipline could be linked to drug use, as students sometimes resort to substances to gain the confidence to challenge authority figures.
“One reason some students use drugs is to rebel against authority. They believe the substances give them the confidence to confront teachers and school authorities in ways they ordinarily would not,” he explained.
Participants at the seminar also highlighted the growing influence of social media, particularly TikTok, in exposing students to content that promotes drug use.
They stressed the need for more resources and support systems to help schools tackle substance abuse and related disciplinary issues.
The seminar forms part of NACOC’s broader awareness campaign aimed at educating young people on the dangers of drug abuse and promoting preventive measures ahead of World Drug Day on Friday.
Latest Stories
-
Latrine Doctors win UNICEF StartUp Lab hackathon with climate-resilient sanitation solution
8 minutes
-
NACOC raises alarm over rising drug abuse among SHS students, links trend to indiscipline
10 minutes
-
Benjamin Asare’s grandmother sheds tears of joy over his performance in England vs Ghana match
16 minutes
-
ECOWAS Court dismisses ex-Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s suit against Ghana
22 minutes
-
2026 WASSCE: What SHS graduates should do while waiting for their results
26 minutes
-
Boakye Agyarko rallies Upper East NPP stakeholders behind vision for 2028
39 minutes
-
France confirms first Ebola case
41 minutes
-
Bawumia’s Spokesperson Dr Ekua Amoakoh, earns prestigious U.S. leadership programme nomination
44 minutes
-
Afoko says return to NPP leadership driven by push to secure power for Bawumia’s presidency
56 minutes
-
France braces for another day of sweltering heat as Europe heatwave spreads
1 hour
-
Climate change is wearing out cocoa farmers, not just trees – Researchers warn
1 hour
-
SEC gives online investment platforms until August 31 to register or risk sanctions
1 hour
-
Weija-Gbawe eye surgery programme restores sight for second cohort of beneficiaries
2 hours
-
England Applied for Goals. Ghana Requested Additional Documentation…
2 hours
-
31st December Market redevelopment to proceed despite traders’ concerns
2 hours