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We have all failed as society — PTA General Secretary on rising school indiscipline

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  18 June 2026 8:02pm
Raphael Kofi Gapson — General Secretary of the National Council of Parent Teacher Associations
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The General Secretary of the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations, Gapson Kofi Raphael, says the increasing cases of violence and indiscipline in Ghana’s schools point to a broader societal failure in shaping the behaviour and character of young people.

His comments come amid growing concern over rising incidents of student misconduct across senior high schools, with more than a dozen reported cases in recent months.

According to him, the conduct of students in schools reflects the values and behaviours tolerated or ignored within homes and society at large.

“Every society reflects the kind of training, character formation, and behaviour that we either condone quietly or repeat openly. When society grows, our children reflect what is happening around us. It tells us we all have a lot of work ahead of us,” he said in an interview on Joy FM's News Night on Thursday, June 18.

When asked whether the situation amounts to a failure of parents, teachers, and the wider society, he did not hesitate to agree, stressing that responsibility must be shared collectively.

“Of course. If we haven’t failed, we won’t be discussing this issue. It has become a major concern that we must all acknowledge and address,” he stated.

His remarks follow renewed national debate on discipline in schools after the Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, raised concerns over increasing indiscipline in senior high schools, describing it as one of the most pressing challenges facing the education sector.

The Minister, speaking at Adonten Senior High School in the Eastern Region, said the government would make the fight against student misconduct a priority in 2026.

He also announced plans to convene a national stakeholder conference to develop lasting solutions to the problem.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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