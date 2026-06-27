Education Minister orders daily anti-drug campaign in schools

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce a mandatory daily anti-drug awareness message in all pre-tertiary schools as part of efforts to combat rising substance abuse among schoolchildren.
The directive forms part of a nationwide Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) campaign launched by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).
It is aimed at addressing the growing incidence of drug abuse in schools while promoting safe, healthy and disciplined learning environments.
Under the directive, which takes immediate effect, students in all public pre-tertiary schools will be required to recite an approved anti-drug message during morning assemblies, immediately after the National Anthem and before the National Pledge.
The campaign message will be delivered in a call-and-response format, with the leader stating, “Don’t start it as a greeting,” and students responding, “To live in regret.”
The Ministry said the daily recitation forms part of a broader national Behavioural Change Communication strategy designed to discourage drug use among school-aged children, strengthen preventive education, and promote responsible decision-making among learners.
Beyond the daily school-based messages, the campaign will be reinforced through sustained public education, sensitisation programmes in schools, stakeholder engagement, and collaboration between educational institutions, parents, community leaders and other partners.
The Ministry of Education said the initiative reflects government’s commitment to protecting learners from the harmful effects of substance abuse and safeguarding their wellbeing.
It also called on parents, teachers and stakeholders to support the nationwide campaign aimed at eliminating drug abuse in schools and promoting a healthier learning environment for students.
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