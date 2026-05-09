Education Minister, Civil Service Council stress innovation and professionalism

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing national development through quality education, describing investment in education as an investment in Ghana’s future.

He made the remarks when members of the Civil Service Council, led by its Chairperson, Dr. Lawerence Akanweeke Kannae, paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Education ahead of their interaction with staff.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu said education has remained a priority of successive governments because of its central role in the country’s social, economic and political progress.

He stressed that public officials must not only support government policy but also remain committed to serving the people of Ghana with professionalism, fairness and integrity.

Addressing staff during the familiarisation visit, Dr. Lawerence Akanweeke Kannae said the council, inaugurated nine months ago by the Chief of Staff on behalf of the President, had over the past three weeks been visiting ministries to better understand their operational activities and strengthen collaboration with frontline public servants.

He described the Ministry of Education as a critical institution in national development and said the visit was aimed at learning about the ministry’s work, assessing current systems and identifying areas for improvement.

Dr. Kannae urged staff to embrace innovation, professionalism and positive attitudes, noting that civil servants remain the visible face of government and play a key role in shaping public confidence in state institutions.

He assured staff that the council was ready to listen to their concerns and work with the ministry to address challenges, while also encouraging them to share ideas that could improve service delivery.

The Chairperson was accompanied by other members of the council, namely Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Dr. Esther Offei-Aboagye, Ambassador Kwame A. Tenkorang, Dr. Audrey Smock Amoah, Justice Agnes M. A. Dadzie, Mr. Charles Kwame Dondieu and Dr. Evans A. Dzikum.

The visit also featured a presentation on the ministry’s operational activities, followed by discussions with staff.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.