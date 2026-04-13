Education Minister endorses nationwide NHIS sensitisation, inter-regional quiz competition

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has endorsed a nationwide sensitisation programme and inter-regional quiz competition on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as part of efforts to strengthen health awareness among students.
The initiative was presented during a meeting with a delegation from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by its Chief Executive, Victor Asare Bampoe.
The Authority outlined plans to roll out a student-focused education programme across Senior High Schools, aimed at deepening understanding of the NHIS and promoting its importance in achieving Universal Health Coverage in Ghana.
The programme will be implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and other key stakeholders.
The Education Minister expressed strong support for the initiative and directed the Ghana Education Service to coordinate its nationwide implementation.
He stressed that engaging students through educational competitions would improve awareness of the scheme and encourage responsible health-seeking behaviour as well as sustained participation in the NHIS.
The inter-regional quiz competition is scheduled to run from May to November 2026 and will feature selected Senior High Schools representing all 16 regions of the country. Participating schools will be assessed on key areas of the NHIS, including benefits, responsibilities, and exemptions.
The programme forms part of broader efforts to promote health literacy among young people and strengthen public understanding of Ghana’s healthcare financing system.
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