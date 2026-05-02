Ghana-Korea trade hits $380 million amid growing cultural, investment ties

Trade between Ghana and the Republic of Korea reached 380 million US dollars in 2025, an increase over the 2024 figure, Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Park Kyongsig has said.

He said the consistent rise in trade volumes reflected strengthening economic relations between the two countries, driven by growing business interest, expanding investment opportunities and deepening cooperation across key sectors.

He said the upward trajectory in trade volumes underscored deepening bilateral cooperation, driven by increased cultural exchange, business engagement and investor confidence in Ghana’s economic environment.

The Ambassador made the remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a Korean cuisine cooking class organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ghana in Accra.

Ghana–Korea relations have evolved over the years, with increasing focus on industrialisation, technology transfer and infrastructure development.

Korea’s support for Ghana in areas such as capacity building, technical assistance and knowledge sharing, particularly through initiatives aligned with Ghana’s industrial transformation agenda.

The role of Korean companies in Ghana’s construction, electronics and manufacturing sectors, has contributed to job creation and skills development.

Bilateral trade has been on a gradual rise, supported by favourable policies and growing investor interest, while both countries continued to explore new avenues for cooperation, including digital innovation and green technology.

The Ambassador added that Ghana remained an attractive destination for Korean investors, with about 20 Korean companies currently operating in the country, many of which use Ghana as a strategic base to expand into the West African sub-region.

“Trade between our two countries is increasing year by year, and we are seeing more interest from Korean businesses looking to establish operations in Ghana,” he said.

Ambassador Park expressed optimism that ongoing reforms in Ghana’s investment regime would further enhance doing business and attract additional Korean investments in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, technology and services.

He explained that beyond economic indicators, people-to-people relations and cultural diplomacy played a critical role in strengthening trade partnerships.

According to him, growing interest in Korean culture, including food, music and film, has contributed to building stronger connections between the peoples of the two countries, thereby creating a favourable environment for trade and investment.

“Cultural exchange is very important because it forms the foundation for stronger economic cooperation and future development,” he said.

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