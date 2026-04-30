Ghana tilting towards the abyss while waiting for doomsday

Ghana saddens me. We have squandered almost every opportunity. We have turned our potential into a liability. We have failed in every conceivable measure of governance. The Nana Addo administration ushered in gangster democracy, a governance system whereby corruption is put on steroids. This has led to the existence of a binary competitive kleptocracy. We have replaced meritocracy and excellence with mediocrity by establishing naked favoritism, sectionalism, ethnocentrism(tribalism), and crass partisanship.

We have accepted this nasty, toxic culture by introducing cheap Ghanaian lexicon such as “connection” and “protocol” to support diabolical behaviors. We are watching the collapse of the social contract of a country through our pathetic apathy and our loss of shame, dignity, decency, and confidence. We are unable to stop our capital city’s slide into a slum. Accra is now the slum capital of Ghana, and Kumasi is now a village ghetto market. We have lost the ability to stop the bastardization and ghettoization of our lives and society. Today, Ghanaian cities and towns have become museums of horror living and we are doing nothing about it.

The continued existence of Ghana as a functioning country is seriously in doubt. The governance structure has broken down. The social contract has also broken down. There is virtually no serious leadership. There is a serious absence of management and professional expertise in dealing with the challenges facing the nation. Appointed and elected officials lack knowledge of their roles and responsibilities. They have absolutely no ability to undertake their responsibilities, and the roles in which they have been appointed to are above their grade of competence. As a result, not much can be accomplished by them. Therefore, the critical and important challenges facing the country cannot be tackled at all. Ghana is facing several existential issues. In addition, Ghana has a serious case of pathetic apathy within its citizenry. They have lost any sense of self, hope, and confidence in themselves, and they have no appetite to challenge the leadership to lead.

The challenges facing Ghana are listed below:

1. Massive corruption and stealing with impunity by civil Servants, politicians, and political appointees, as well as other workers. As a result of the complete absence of law and order. The corruption and theft continue unchecked because there is no interest in prosecuting or jailing anyone involved in what has become a normal way of life and an accepted style of living.

2. Galamsey, which is illegal mining on an unprecedented level. Our environment, our rivers, our lands, and our forests are under destruction, and this seeks to completely destroy our very existence. This destruction has collapsed the social contract and has made aspects of our country ungovernable. Galamsey, which leads to the production of gold, is unable to generate enough revenue to eclipse the cost to society in terms of the destruction of the environment, the rivers, the lands, and the social structure, not to mention our basic farming and fishing culture.

3. Climate change is impacting the north, leading to increased desertification and uncomfortable and frightening high temperatures being experienced in the whole country. No serious, deliberate effort is underway to arrest these life-threatening conditions.

4. Unemployment is massive, but what is even more frightening is disguised unemployment, or people pretending to be working. Approximately 75% to 80% of the working population pretends to be working and this manifests itself in the presence of nasty, shanty, and slum structures on the sides of streets, in front of houses, turning every place in the country into a ghetto marketplace and turning Ghana into a slum country, and the capital into a slum city. This pretense and so-called work activity(buy and sell or ktbt) is very costly to the nation because it only increases prices, creates inflation, and leads to poverty and squalor while making Ghana a very expensive country to live in, with zero productivity outcome for the work they pretend to be doing. Their habits and work structures lead to unsanitary conditions. Filth and low-level living have engulfed the society and turned it into a backwards, low-class country below even the third-world conditions.

5. Inefficient and costly transportation management - The government has abdicated its responsibility in doing anything good with respect to roads and transportation. It has completely shirked its responsibilities in maintaining the streets and roads of the country. Indeed, it has decided that it would operate the most inefficient way of transportation by not maintaining and repairing roads, streets, and bridges, instead spending billions of dollars to buy expensive, uneconomical gas-guzzling vehicles. Unfortunately, the citizens do the same, and these vehicles last a short time and cost a lot to maintain because of the bad roads and streets.

Ghana is becoming more of an Ice Age country and therefore journeys that took two hours are now taking seven hours. We are slowing down due to corruption and incompetence, and this is taking us back to the ice age.

6. Darkness in our cities. Ghana started putting street lights in the streets in the 60s. Today, our capital cities, Accra and Kumasi, and others have no street lights and there is no effort by the government to replace the missing street lights. There is no program, no policy, no action by the leadership to repair the street lights so that Ghana is dark in the night and therefore the cities have now become village ghettos. The citizens have accepted and have not challenged the government to act to correct the situation and therefore, this embarrassing and shameful spectacle has become normalized. The people of Ghana have no shame, no confidence in themselves, and no courage to require the government to undertake its basic responsibility to maintain streetlights in our capital cities, despite the people’s continued payment of taxes for the continued presence of streetlights in our country.

7. Flooding in our cities. When it rains, flooding takes place in our major cities, Accra, Kumasi, and elsewhere and there is no effort by the leadership to correct this serious problem, which leads to loss of lives and livelihoods of many. This is because there’s a clear absence of leadership. to handle basic pressing problems facing the nation. It is clear that Ghana seriously lacks leadership, management, supervisory, and operational skills to deal with basic governance problems. We are facing a situation where incompetence is meeting corruption at unprecedented levels.

8. Unclean, unhygienic and unsanitary conditions. Our respect for sanitary and hygienic conditions is below acceptable levels. Sanitation is low on the radar of Ghanaians’ pressing problems. Human faeces fill the gutters, and drains of Ghana’s streets are not swept, leading to unbearable miasma wafting through the air while people eat unconcerned in so-called high-class restaurants like Buka in Accra. Trash is not removed, drains and gutters are not cleaned and most places, including eating places and areas where there are quality restaurants, have smelling human faces because of the presence of human faces in the gutters and drains, which are not cleaned. There is virtually no effort by the government to correct the situation.

9. The government’s maintenance of parks and gardens and the lawns on the sides of the streets has stopped for several years. Grass is not cut and manicured. The place looks nasty. The place looks like a ghetto. The whole place is bastardized and there are signs of poverty and squalor everywhere in the streets of Accra. Increasingly, we are facing a culture of Zongoism, where the worst form of unclean, unhygienic, unsanitary and nasty living is prevalent, and there is virtually no effort by the government to correct the situation.

10. Lack of order and indisciplined society. Leadership has allowed the whole country to be turned into a marketplace. Nasty structures on the sides of streets, in front of houses, have turned us into a slum country. We are facing a new era of low-level living and this has become normalized. No respect for ourselves and we show no shame of how nasty our cities look, how nasty our environments look, how nasty our homes look, because we have normalized poverty and squalor. We are experiencing the worst form of low living, with pockets of first-world housing conditions to remind us of the stark inequalities of our society.

11. We do not respect excellence, so we have collapsed excellence in our educational systems. Universities and high schools have become glorified elementary schools, producing rejects and vacuous graduates. There’s a painful, ignorant, conceptual belief that if one wears the jersey of Real Madrid, one can play like Ronaldo of Real Madrid. We have therefore filled our top high schools with 4-5 times the number of students appropriate to produce excellence, since they believe they can pack all the kids there irrespective of their ability or potential in order to become the high-achieving and high-paying professionals of society. The dumb free senior high school system, poorly conceived, poorly implemented and poorly supervised, continues to produce mediocre results and a painful spectacle to the well-informed. There is the poverty mindset and thinking that if something is free, it must be good. since they think if you put any useless person in a so-called previously excellent school, that dumb person can all of a sudden become a brilliant achiever. Despite the fact that there’s the absence of resources to support the loading of large numbers of students in those previously prestigious schools, and turning the whole educational system into ghetto elementary schools, and thereby destroying the whole essence of excellence in education.

12. Failing Metropolitan Authorities and local government. City governments such as the Accra Metropolitan Authority and the Kumasi Metropolitan Authority are non-functioning, inefficient, and corrupt. They have become the focus of criminal activities. They have lost their direction. They appear not to know why they exist. They appoint gangsters, criminals and thugs who go there with only one motive, to steal whatever they can get. They lack the requisite education, training, experience, ethics and competence to handle their responsibilities. They have no intention of making the city a better place. So the cities continue deteriorating to the lowest level one can imagine.

13. The healthcare system has virtually collapsed and is nonfunctioning for the people who need it. It’s been replaced by a cash and carry system that is completely unsupported by financial resources, and therefore cannot deliver the appropriate results. The government has a limited desire to improve the existing hospitals and clinics to make it functioning for the society, and therefore, people falling sick are likely to die prematurely. There is no serious effort to correct this sad but critical issue facing the nation as well.

14. The corrupt law enforcement system. The law enforcement system is corrupt from top to bottom. The government has deliberately set up the police system to be corrupt. The law enforcement personnel lack the proper education, training and ethical consideration to perform their responsibilities. They also lack the resources appropriate for the challenges of their responsibilities. Further, the legal system has created an opportunity for law enforcement officials to be corrupt by not allowing them to have a ticketing or charging system when infringements occur on the streets or in public. The lack of resources can be observed by looking at the police stations and seeing the streets of Ghana showing a lack of vehicles and equipment to deal with the challenges of policing. Ghana’s police force is currently equipped to deal with police duties of the 1900s and not of 2026.

15. The Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and Quasi-Governmental Organizations. The Ministries, Departments, Agencies, and quasi-governmental organizations appear to have been deliberately structured as unconnected and non-integrated systems, rather than as cohesive entities working together to deliver the vision and goals of government. They operate in silos, functioning independently of one another. There is a clear absence of communication systems that can seamlessly and efficiently connect these organizations, as is common in modern business environments.

It would be a surprise to observe the existence of an organizational structure that promotes coordination and accountability, and ensures efficiency, effectiveness and stellar outcomes. There appears to be a deliberate strategy by some political leaders and public servants to maintain this fragmented system, thereby enabling corrupt and criminal activities to go unchecked and unaccounted for. One would expect the existence of an integrated email or communication system linking all ministries and agencies at the click of a button, facilitating the efficient dissemination of policies, practices, procedures, and programs.

Furthermore, there is a lack of comprehensive enterprise reporting systems to ensure that government activities are properly accounted for and reported in a professional and transparent manner. The absence of a robust financial reporting system, coupled with weak and inadequate control mechanisms and a lack of responsible leadership, has created an environment where state functions are deliberately distorted for personal gain by some political leaders and civil servants.

In addition, these institutions continue to rely on outdated and obsolete policies, practices, programs, and procedures that are ineffective, uneconomical, and detrimental to the people of Ghana. There has been little to no effort to update, improve, or modernize these systems. What we are witnessing is a nation in distress, reflected in the state of its ministries characterized by rot, decay, dilapidation, and systemic failure resembling institutions frozen in time over 60 years ago.

16. Civil Service and Public Service

The civil and public servants who supported Kwame Nkrumah in executing major national projects are long gone. The era of distinguished civil servants such as A. L. Adu, E. M. Debrah, Amonoo, Mensah-Wilmott, and others who contributed to the emergence of Ghana as the Black Star of Africa has passed. Gone are the days when a significant number of top civil servants were products of Mfantsipim School.

Following the coups led by Ignatius Kutu Acheampong and Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana experienced a massive brain drain, losing many of its best and brightest professionals. This loss was followed by a decline in standards, with replacements often lacking the ethical grounding, patriotism, and professional competence required for excellence. This loss of personnel led to a replacement by low-grade professionals and political leaders.

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA), originally established to provide continuous professional education, training, and development for civil servants, has, in recent times, deviated from its core mandate of improving and enhancing the skillsets of civil servants. It has increasingly been perceived as an institution focused on producing low-content education, vacuous graduates, mass certification instead of rigorous professional training and skills improvement. This shift has deprived the civil service of essential skills while rewarding institutional leadership with financial and reputational gains, often without corresponding improvements in quality.

Civil servants, across various administrations, have in many instances supported and participated in corrupt practices alongside political leaders. They often provide the technical knowledge, systems, and methods that enable corruption to thrive. As a result, parts of the civil service have become a burden on the state rather than an asset. Work practices are frequently inefficient and ineffective, yielding limited positive outcomes due to declining competence levels and problematic mindsets. We continue to implement archaic and outdated policies, practices, programs, procedures and processes which are costly and lead to negative outcomes.

17. The Legal System and the Judiciary

Ghana’s legal system has struggled to modernize over the past 60 years. It often fails to deliver timely justice, even for members within its own ranks. A modern legal system should be able to provide accessible databases summarizing cases by type, region, court, and duration. However, such systems are largely absent.

Court cases frequently take years to conclude if they conclude at all, resulting in frustration and significant financial losses for litigants. Justice is routinely delayed, and as the well-known principle states, justice delayed is justice denied.

While there are many dedicated and honest professionals within the legal system, the presence of corrupt officials and unethical practices undermines public confidence. There is an urgent need for reforms to address these challenges, remove misconduct, and restore trust in the judiciary as a pillar of justice and accountability in Ghana

It is laughable that a country of 30-35million people will have a Supreme Court of Justices equivalent to two football teams. Such wasteful, bloated bureaucracy, a hallmark of useless political leadership and an uncaring politician, makes a mockery of the whole judicial system. We continue to see insensitivity and waste in the face of abject poverty while the elite live a lavish lifestyle without any benefit to society. Ghana does not need anything more than 7-9 Justices and this needs to be corrected immediately.

18. Absence of civic and adult education. Ghana faces massive corruption and ill discipline. In addition, there is a culture of lying to support the stealing brigade enterprise in Ghana. The average Ghanaian is a thief and a liar. The bloodstream of a Ghanaian has been infected with this cancerous behavior of stealing and lying. The DNA of the Ghanaian has been corrupted and infected by a virus of stealing and lying. There is no civic and adult education taking place in Ghana to correct this dangerous and traumatic experience facing Ghanaians. Society has crumbled to the extent that lying and falsehood has become normalized and this negative behavior and attitude have eaten into the fabric of Society. Increasingly, Ghanaians are using their knowledge and abilities to do criminal or illegal activities or to defraud one another and this is as a result of the corrupt leadership in the last five decades. We must correct these horrible and nasty attitudes through serious civic and adult education reforms.

What Next?

Ghana must undertake a series of serious, profound, fundamental actions in order to address these existential issues discussed above. In the first place, serious law and order must be established by undertaking a comprehensive review and implementation of a new law and order system, which seeks to address historical and past criminal activity with serious punishment. Penalties must include decades of imprisonment and bankruptcy of criminals, their families, their friends, their cronies and those commingling their stolen assets with them. Secondly, we must look at the current law enforcement system and make it responsive to the current situation with appropriate resources in terms of manpower, education, training, and state-of-the-art equipment, including high-tech computers, databases and forensic architecture. Reliance on myopic solutions such as EOCO, the so-called Office of the Special Prosecutor, as a solution is wrong-headed. Rather, a well-thought of comprehensive approach is needed. Law enforcement methods which are preventive must be emphasized. People must be made to pay time for crime and that doctrine must be strongly emphasized. The principle of deterrence must be restored.

There is an urgent need for major reforms in several areas. Constitutional reforms must curtail unnecessary, bloated bureaucracies and expanded, expensive programs. Ghana does not need 275 constituencies and can do with a maximum of 150 constituencies of equal size in population. Ghana does not need 16 regions. It can do with 5 regions. Ghana does not need over 100 ministers; it can do with 30 ministers. Apart from justices of the Supreme Court who may retire on their full salaries, no other group of people, be they parliamentarians, military, Bank of Ghana officials, etc., should be allowed to retire on their full salaries. These are unconscionable, costly, expensive and unsustainable expenditures helping to bankrupt the nation.

The other reforms are: Public sector reforms, Judiciary reforms, Legal reforms, Educational reforms, Healthcare reforms, Tax reforms, Industrial reforms, Land reforms, Local government reforms, Extractive Industry reforms(in particular, oil, gas and mining), Political reforms, Police reforms, Prison reforms, Pension reforms, and Agricultural reforms.

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Charles K. Amoo-Asante, M.A., Windsor, Connecticut, USA, Kotoko2000@gmail.com, +1 (202) 277-9466

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.