We need to restructure Ghana’s gold transactions – Dr Atuahene

Audio By Carbonatix
Banking consultant Dr. Richmond Atuahene has called for urgent restructuring of Ghana’s gold transactions, warning that existing arrangements continue to create accounting and policy challenges for the country’s financial system.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, May 1, Dr. Atuahene said issues surrounding gold transactions have persisted since 2021 and require comprehensive reform to support currency stability and reserve accumulation.
He explained that while gold remains a critical asset for strengthening Ghana’s foreign reserves, weaknesses in its valuation and transaction processes continue to distort financial reporting and policy outcomes.
“The gold issues are not new. We need to sit down as a country and restructure gold transactions because they are very important for currency stability and the building of reserves,” he said.
According to him, price discrepancies during gold purchases expose the system to avoidable losses.
“What we have to do to restructure the gold is to look at the rates at which gold is bought from customers and sold to the Bank of Ghana. That is where the losses come in,” he explained.
“If you purchase gold at, say, $11.21 today and send it to the Bank of Ghana the next day, you could incur a loss of about one or two cedis per unit. When transactions are done in millions, the losses become significant."
He added, “I have said it over and over again—from 2021, 2022, 2023—that we need to sit down as a country and restructure how gold is purchased by the Bank of Ghana through the gold board,” he noted.
Despite these challenges, he acknowledged the critical role gold has played in strengthening Ghana’s external reserves.
“Without these interventions, we would not have moved from where we were in 2022 to about $14.7 billion in reserves currently,” he stated.
He, however, emphasised that sustaining and improving these gains requires urgent reforms.
“It is something we need to look at critically as a nation so that we can continue to build our reserves and ensure that the cedi can withstand shocks over time,” he added.
Dr. Atuahene’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about the central bank’s financial performance and the broader role of gold in stabilising Ghana’s economy.
Latest Stories
-
Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam fully operational, engineers have restored all six turbines – Mahama
6 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee urges government to regularise casual health workers
13 minutes
-
BoG’s losses worse than reported despite gold sales – Amin Adam
25 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee observes May Day with visually impaired children
29 minutes
-
May Day: Galamsey remains a menace and must stop now – TUC Chairman warns
34 minutes
-
US imposes sanctions on DR Congo ex-President Kabila alleging rebel support
35 minutes
-
A Minute of work: The place of simple habits
39 minutes
-
May Day: TUC urges gov’t to turn economic stability into jobs and better living standards
41 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Black Stars must be cautious and respect every opponent – Albert Adomah
42 minutes
-
LUV FACT CHECK: Was the suspended GRIDCo CEO retained from the Akufo-Addo era and did he serve as NPP National Organiser?
42 minutes
-
All mum wants love, prayers and Mother’s Day Out
45 minutes
-
Israel releases all but two activists in Greece after intercepting Gaza aid flotilla
46 minutes
-
Celebrating the backbone of our economy: GHRASP marks Workers’ day 2026
47 minutes
-
Amin Adam questions BoG accounting treatment of gold sales and rising losses
48 minutes
-
Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, military says
48 minutes