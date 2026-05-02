Multimedia Egg Market extended to today, Saturday, May 2

Audio By Carbonatix
The May Day Egg Market by the Multimedia Group returns for Day Two today, Saturday, May 2, with organisers promising even deeper discounts, exciting giveaways and a lively market atmosphere to reward the overwhelming patronage recorded on opening day.
Scheduled to take place at the Joy FM Car Park, the initiative is expected to draw a large crowd as households take advantage of reduced prices on fresh eggs and poultry products.
Friday’s sales saw brisk business, with many patrons praising both affordability and quality. Buyers welcomed the opportunity to support Ghanaian poultry farmers while easing pressure on household food budgets.
Supporting local industry, easing household costs
Organisers say Day Two will not just be about buying eggs but an experience designed to attract families, bulk buyers and first-time patrons.
Vendors are expected to increase supply to meet anticipated demand following the Day One rush.
Beyond the bargains, the initiative is part of a broader push by the Multimedia Group to stimulate Ghana’s poultry value chain and encourage healthy eating habits.
With food prices still a concern for many households, the sale offers a timely intervention, linking consumers directly with producers while promoting eggs as a reliable, nutritious staple.
With momentum building and incentives expanded, the Multimedia Group is urging the public to turn out in large numbers for Day Two.
Whether buying in bulk or for daily consumption, Saturday’s sale promises better deals, fresh stock and an engaging market experience at the Joy FM car park.
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