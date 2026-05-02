Gov’t considers absorbing Western Rail Line reconstruction under Big Push Programme

The government is set to incorporate the comprehensive overhaul of the Western Rail Line into its flagship 'Big Push' programme, President John Dramani Mahama has revealed.

The President announced the strategic policy shift during his address at the 2026 May Day celebration parade, which brought together workers and union leaders at Jackson Park in the Eastern Regional capital.

The development of the rail network is expected to revitalise the trade of essential commodities in the Western Corridor, allowing for a more efficient transfer of bauxite and manganese to the country's ports, as well as expediting the movement of cocoa beans from plantations.

“We are considering absorbing the Western Rail Line under the Big Push programme,” the President declared.

The announcement forms part of a broader government strategy aimed at reviving defunct state-owned assets and boosting industrial productivity across the country. According to the President, substantial efforts have been directed towards rescuing struggling public enterprises over the past few years.

He confirmed to the gathering that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has resumed operations, while key financial institutions, including the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and the National Investment Bank (NIB), have been successfully recapitalised. He also pointed to the Tema Shipyard, which he said was showing clear signs of recovery.

President Mahama used the occasion to issue a strong challenge to the leadership of the Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the broader labour front. He urged workers not to remain passive observers when the management of state enterprises engages in misconduct or operational inefficiencies, as the workforce ultimately pays the heaviest price when companies fail.

“And so when you see things going wrong, don’t sit aloof. Point it out and make sure corrections are done,” he said.

In response to the address, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Mr Joshua Ansah, welcomed the government's efforts but stressed that the state cannot tackle the employment crisis on its own. He emphasised that sustainable, long-term employment requires a competitive and well-resourced private sector.

“While government‑led job creation is welcome, sustainable employment must be driven by a supported and competitive private sector,” Mr Ansah noted.

He further called on the government to introduce measures aimed at reducing borrowing costs for businesses, including placing a cap on the spread between lending and deposit rates to encourage higher levels of private investment.

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