Ghana heads to Rabat for African Open Government Conference

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has confirmed its participation in the upcoming African Open Government Conference, scheduled to take place from 5th to 7th May 2026 in Rabat, Morocco.
The nation will be represented by a diverse multi-stakeholder delegation led by the Minister of State in charge of Public Sector Reforms and Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba.
The delegation includes members of the Parliamentary Caucus on Open Government Partnership (OGP), civil society representatives, and officials from the OGP Ghana Office under the Public Sector Reform Secretariat.
The conference is held under the theme, "Towards an Open Africa," and serves as a continental platform to advance the principles of transparency, accountability, citizen participation, and innovation in governance.
According to a press statement issued by the OGP Ghana Office on 30th April 2026, Ghana’s participation is designed to achieve several strategic objectives:
- Showcasing Progress: Highlighting the country’s achievements in public service delivery and open government reforms.
- Strengthening Ties: Fostering deeper collaboration between the Executive, Parliament, Civil Society, and development partners.
- Knowledge Exchange: Sharing Ghanaian experiences while learning best practices from other African nations.
- Promoting Innovation: Engaging in high-level dialogues on digital transformation and transparency.
The Ghanaian delegation is expected to be a vocal contributor to sessions focused on anti-corruption strategies, parliamentary openness, and citizen engagement. A significant portion of the dialogue will also centre on how digital transformation can be leveraged to ensure more accountable governance.
The Secretariat noted that this mission reflects Ghana’s unwavering commitment to the Open Government Partnership initiative, aimed at building a more inclusive and transparent state apparatus.
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