Gov’t to roll out free special education for persons with disabilities from July 1 – Education Minister

The government will, from July 1, 2026, roll out free special education for persons with disabilities as part of efforts to deepen inclusion within Ghana’s education system.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the policy at the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School, on Saturday, April 11, describing it as a major step under the reset agenda of President John Dramani Mahama.

He said the initiative, which will be implemented under the leadership of President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, is aimed at removing financial barriers that prevent vulnerable persons with disabilities from accessing education.

“From the first of July, special education for vulnerable persons with disabilities will be free in Ghana,” the Minister stated.

To support the rollout, he disclosed that an amount of GH¢100 million has been earmarked under the GETFund formula approved by Parliament to finance the programme.

According to him, the investment is expected to strengthen inclusive education and ensure that no child is left behind, particularly those who require specialised learning support.

The Education Minister's remarks follow the declaration by the government in January this year that special needs education will be entirely free of charge.

Mr Iddrisu made the comment during the commissioning of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School in Adukrom.

The project, spearheaded by the KGL Foundation, served as the backdrop for what the minister described as a flagship initiative designed to lift the financial burden from thousands of vulnerable families across the country.

The financial backbone of this initiative will be the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Mr Iddrisu revealed that the government has structured a specific fiscal strategy to ensure the programme's sustainability, moving beyond mere tuition waivers to include comprehensive support systems.

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