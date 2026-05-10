Swiatek drops just one game to set up Osaka meeting

Iga Swiatek dropped just one game as she raced past Elisabetta Cocciaretto to set up an intriguing Italian Open fourth-round meeting with Naomi Osaka.

Poland's Swiatek is the best clay-court player of this generation, with four of her six Grand Slam titles coming at the French Open.

However, the world number three has not claimed a title on clay since her last Roland Garros triumph in 2024.

After splitting with coach Wim Fissette, who helped her win Wimbledon last year, Swiatek has teamed up with Francisco Roig, the former coach of the great Rafael Nadal.

And the 24-year-old showed glimpses of her best in a 67-minute 6-1 6-0 demolition of home hope Cocciaretto.

Swiatek, a two-time winner of the Rome title, won 76% of points behind her first serve and lost just six points behind her second.

She will now face Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, who has had an impressive few weeks despite not being a natural on the surface.

Osaka described herself two years ago as still being a "baby giraffe", external on the clay but lost a close match to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in Madrid, before breezing past 19th seed Diana Shnaider 6-1 6-2 in Rome.

The 28-year-old came within touching distance of beating Swiatek when the two met in the second round of the 2024 French Open, holding match point before Swiatek recovered.

After being told she could potentially face Swiatek next, Osaka joked: "Life is a little cruel. Damn. Sabalenka, now Iga.

"For me that's where I show up. Even though it hasn't been in my favour the last couple of times, for me those matches are the most fun. I'm excited at the thought."

World number two Elena Rybakina, the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw after Sabalenka's loss on Saturday, beat Alexandra Eala 6-4 6-3 to reach the fourth round.

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova, winning 6-0 6-0 in just over an hour.

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