Sinner begins bid for history with win in Rome

World number one Jannik Sinner began his bid for more tennis history with a straightforward victory against Sebastian Ofner in the Italian Open second round.

Victory in Rome would mean Sinner became only the second player, after Novak Djokovic, to complete a career Golden Masters of winning all nine Masters 1000 events.

The Italian is the form player on the men's tour, having won the past five Masters events, and has lost just two matches this season.

In front of a packed crowd, Sinner swept aside Austria's Ofner 6-3 6-4 for his 29th successive win at a Masters event.

Sinner did not face a break point in the match and dropped just six points behind his first serve in another imperious performance.

The 24-year-old reached the final in Rome last year on his return from a three-month doping suspension, but lost to rival Carlos Alcaraz.

"It's been a very special tournament for me, starting with a wildcard back in the day," Sinner said.

"Every year when you come here you reflect a little bit.

"I'm very happy to be here. Let's see what's coming in the next round."

Sinner will face either 26th seed Jakub Mensik - the only player other than Djokovic to beat him this year - or Australia's Alexei Popyrin next.

Sinner has not lost at a Masters 1000 event since Shanghai in October 2025 and has won 58 of his past 60 sets at this level.

No one has been able to challenge Sinner in the past few months, with the Italian reclaiming the world number one spot from Alcaraz with victory in Monte Carlo last month.

With Alcaraz out of the French Open with injury, it is difficult to see who will stop Sinner from completing a career Grand Slam in Paris later this month.

Earlier, British number one Cameron Norrie lost to Argentina's Thiago Agustin Tirante in the second round.

The 17th seed lost 6-3 7-5 to Tirante, who is ranked at a career-best 69th in the world.

Norrie, the world number 19, was playing his opening match after a first-round bye. He was immediately at a disadvantage, losing his first service game as he swiftly trailed 3-0 in the first set, which the unseeded Tirante served out in 34 minutes.

The second set was a tighter affair, with both players holding serve until Tirante broke for 6-5, and the 25-year-old then delivered a match-clinching service game to love.

The exit of Norrie, 30, ends British involvement in the singles in Rome, after Katie Boulter lost to Germany's Eva Lys in the first round of the women's draw on Wednesday.

Jack Draper, Emma Raducanu, and Sonay Kartal are among the British players absent from the tournament this year due to various injuries and illnesses.

Tirante, who is presently Argentina's seventh-highest-ranked men's player, will face Italy's 10th seed Flavio Cobolli in the third round.

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