Center for Social Development sponsors NVTI trade test for 26 inmates at Tamale Central Prison

Twenty-six inmates at the Tamale Central Prison have taken a major step toward rehabilitation and reintegration after sitting for the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) Proficiency Trade Test, fully sponsored by the Center for Social Development (CSD).

The examination, held on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, covered seven skill areas aimed at equipping inmates with practical, employable trades.

The candidates were assessed in shoemaking (13), tailoring (5), weaving (2), carpentry (2), barbering (2), smock making (1), and basketry (1).

The initiative forms part of CSD Reforms’ broader intervention to support inmate reformation by providing opportunities for skills development during incarceration.

Northern Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service, DDP Obed Aquaye, expressed appreciation to CSD for sponsoring all 26 candidates, describing the intervention as both timely and impactful.

He noted that such partnerships play a critical role in strengthening the Service’s rehabilitation agenda, helping inmates acquire skills that can support their livelihoods upon release.

According to him, the programme aligns with the Ghana Prisons Service’s “Think Prison 360” agenda, which focuses on a more holistic approach to inmate welfare, reformation, and successful reintegration into society.

The NVTI trade test is expected to enhance the prospects of the inmates, providing them with recognised certification and practical skills to rebuild their lives after serving their sentences.

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