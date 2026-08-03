Mantrac Ghana drives growth through banking partnerships

Mantrac Ghana has partnered with five leading banks to break financing barriers and expand access to equipment for businesses across Ghana, creating new opportunities for local businesses to invest, improve productivity and accelerate growth.

The collaboration combines Mantrac Ghana’s world-class equipment, product support and technical expertise with the financial strength of Ecobank Ghana, Access Bank Ghana, Stanbic Bank Ghana, Absa Bank Ghana and Fidelity Bank Ghana.

Through these partnerships, customers will have access to tailored financing solutions that support equipment acquisition, strengthen cash flow management and enable business expansion.

Speaking at the partnership event held in Accra, the Managing Director of Mantrac Ghana, Pierre Hill, said the collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding access to financing solutions that enable businesses to invest and grow.

“Through this strategic collaboration with our banking partners, we are removing barriers to business growth by enabling customers to access the equipment and financing solutions they need to expand. This partnership is about much more than financing equipment; it is about financing progress in Ghana,” he said.

Representatives of the five partner banks collectively reaffirmed their commitment to supporting local businesses through accessible and innovative financing solutions.

The banks noted that the collaboration reflects a shared ambition to remove financing barriers, facilitate investment in productive assets, strengthen trade and infrastructure development, and empower businesses across Ghana's productive sectors to scale and compete with confidence.

The partnership received strong endorsement from industry leaders.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, described the collaboration as an important step towards making world-class equipment more accessible to businesses through financing.

“What this partnership does is make world-class Caterpillar and Mantrac quality more accessible to businesses through financing.

"By bringing the banks together, Mantrac is creating opportunities for companies of different sizes to access the equipment they need, while supporting productivity and growth across Ghana,” he said.

Also addressing the gathering, the Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Construction, Nana Opare Kwafo, commended the partnership, describing it as a timely intervention for the construction industry.

"Equipment is one of the most critical resources in the construction industry and access to financing has often been a challenge.

"Bringing five banks together to support equipment acquisition is an unprecedented move that will give businesses more options, encourage competitiveness and enable contractors to deliver more efficiently."

The event brought together senior executives from Mantrac Ghana, Caterpillar, the five partner banks and key industry stakeholders, including Shae Watson, Director, Solutions Development, Africa, Middle East, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Isaac Tandoh, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission.

As part of the event, Mantrac Ghana presented citations to the partner banks in recognition of their collaboration and shared commitment to supporting business growth through innovative financing solutions.

The partnership reflects Mantrac Ghana’s broader role as the authorised Caterpillar dealer in Ghana, delivering world-class equipment, integrated product support and customer-focused solutions that help businesses maximise productivity and operate more efficiently.

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